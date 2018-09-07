Country Day’s Tyler Williams made a difference Friday night, impacting the Cajuns' 48-27 win over Bonnabel in every phase of the game.
He set up the first half’s only touchdown with a 46-yard kickoff return and then scored on two pass receptions and a defensive fumble recovery in the second half as the Cajuns (No. 2 in the Advocate’s Small School Super 10) pulled away from a competitive Bonnabel team in a non-district match.
Country Day followed up its Week 1 upset of Amite with another victory. But it wasn't easy.
With Country Day leading only 20-15 midway through the third period, Williams hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Justin Ibieta.
Kendrick Eugene took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards untouched to pull the Bruins (1-1) were within one score again 27-21.
Following a Bonnabel interception deep in Bonnabel territory, Williams scored from his defensive back position, scampering 24 yards with a loose ball off a bad center snap.
Williams added the final Cajuns TD on a 22-yard pass from Ibieta in the final two minutes.
Willams is “definitely capable of big plays,” said Country Day coach Joe Chango. “We are blessed to have him.”
District 8 5-A Bonnabel finished 0-10 last season and scored only 54 points. New coach Brett Bonnaffons’ team has scored 79 points in its first two games this season.
“They’ve got some good athletes and play hard,” Chango said. “Very competitve.”
Both teams were mistake-prone in the first half and Country Day held a 7-3 lead at intermission. There were 10 penalties and 18 incomplete passes in the half.
The usually accurate Ibieta passed for only 45 yards in the first half. He finished with four TD passes and 188 yards. He also ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for 313 yards of total offense.
“We changed some things at halftime, and we came out and played a better game, Chango said. “We’ve still got some things to fix.”
Bonnabel took a 3-0 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Bruins moved the ball from their own 20 to the Country Day 7-yard line before stalling at the 13. The key play was a third-down completion thrown by quarterback Torrence Bardell just before he was forced out of bounds on a scramble.
Bardwell finished with 292 total yards and 63 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Running back Deaune Nicholas added 105 yards on 19 carries.