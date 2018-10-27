For two-plus quarters the Catholic League football championship game between John Curtis and Rummel proved close. Then the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A did what it does best, imposed its will.
The ensuing carnage produced by four second-half touchdowns carried Curtis to a 44-21 District 9-5A victory played under cool, clear and pristine fall conditions Saturday afternoon at Joe Yenni Stadium.
Junior quarterback Collin Guggenheim ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third while accounting for 190 of the 405 yards piled up by the Catholic League juggernaut that Curtis has become in four seasons as a member.
Curtis (9-0 overall, 5-0 in 9-5A) overcame an early Rummel blow, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, to score six of the next eight touchdowns to secure a third consecutive Catholic League championship that includes 18 consecutive league victories.
The top-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools can don a third consecutive undefeated crown by defeating Shaw (2-7, 0-5) next Saturday at Shaw.
The Patriots also defeated Rummel for a fourth consecutive time over the past three seasons to take a 4-3 lead in their series that includes a split of two state playoff games.
“I think we did a great job of making some adjustments,’’ said Guggenheim, the starting quarterback for all three of Curtis’ Catholic League champions. “They are a very good team and they play very physical. But that’s John Curtis football, too. Ground and pound.’’
Guggenheim scored from 2 and 3 yards, running back Ma’Khi Smith took a lateral pass from Guggenheim for a third covering 26 yards and running back Corey Wren racing 53 yards for the game’s last touchdown three minutes into the final period.
Rummel (7-2 overall, 4-1 in 9-5A) entered having won six straight and appeared primed to record a seventh when linebacker Quinton Cage stripped loose a Curtis fumble on the first play from scrimmage and raced 22 yards for a 7-0 Raiders advantage.
The teams then exchanged touchdowns as Guggenheim’s 2-yard run was followed by a 38-yard scoring pass from Chandler Fields to wide receiver Koy Moore with 55 seconds remaining until halftime.
Rummel’s 14-7 advantage was short-lived, though, as Guggenheim delivered a play-action strike to streaking wide receiver Lance Williams covering 68 yards one play later against the stunned Raiders.
Guggenheim followed the “Crack and Go’’ completion, designed to draw Rummel’s safety to the line of scrimmage, with the first of two two-point conversion runs out of a swinging gate formation to give Curtis a 15-14 halftime lead.
“I really thought that first play was like getting hit with a shot in gut in the first round of a fight,’’ Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. “It took us some time to recover from that. But we were able to recover.’’
The Patriots more than recovered and instead unleashed a second-half onslaught that began with linebacker Jayden Barfield’s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter.
It continued one possession later when the Patriots defense pinned Rummel at its 3-yard line to force a short punt that preceded a 34-yard scoring drive punctuated by Smith’s lateral pass from Guggenheim. Austin McCready kicked the third of four successful PATs for a 29-14 lead.
A Rummel touchdown drive of 20 yards, set in motion by a 75-yard kickoff return by safety Donovan Kaukman, ensued with Fields passing to tight end Amour Rachal from 21 yards out.
But the Patriots answered immediately with an 80-yard possession capped by Guggenheim’s 3-yard run, one play after Guggenheim found a wide open Smith for a 37-yard completion to convert third-and-19. Wren’s home run from 53 yards followed one possession later to end a 75-yard drive.
“They are as advertised,’’ said Rummel coach Jay Roth, who directed the Raiders to the last Catholic League championship in 2015 that preceded Curtis’ run. “They’re solid. They are who we thought they were. I thought we played lights out football in the first half. Then you find yourself down by one at the half.
“I thought they made a great adjustment on the crack and go. It was a gut call where somebody sees something. It was a back-breaker. Then the turnover to start the second half, the interception. Then it just kind of snowballed.’’
Curtis suffocated Rummel’s normally potent running game, holding the Raiders to 6 yards on 29 attempts and that total didn’t reach positive numbers until the final three plays of the game, runs totaling 13 yards.
Guggenheim tied with Wren for the rushing lead with each totaling 73 yards on 22 and 9 carries respectively. Running back Choncee Crum contributed 70 more yards on 8 attempts.
Guggenheim also completed 3 of 5 passes for 117 yards while Fields completed 17 of 24 passes for 194 yards with nine of those completions going to Moore good for 122 yards.
Rummel closes the regular season next Saturday against St. Augustine at 2 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium.
“It was a typical Rummel-Curtis game, very physical between two teams with a lot of pride,’’ Curtis said. “Jay and I both said the thing when we shook hands at midfield. We’ll probably meet again in the playoffs. That would be a good thing. Hopefully, it’ll be deep in the playoffs and for a (Division I) championship.’’
JOHN CURTIS 44, RUMMEL 21
John Curtis 0 15 21 8 -- 44
Rummel 7 7 7 0 -- 21
JC RUM
First downs 13 10
Rushing 288 6
Passing 117 194
Total offense 405 200
Passes 3-5-0 17-24-1
Penalties 9-86 7-47
Punts 4-39.0 6-31.0
Fumbles/lost 3-2 0-0
SCORING:
R: Quinton Cage 22 fumble return (Patrick Vanderbrook kick).
JC: Collin Guggenheim 2 run (Austin McCready kick).
R: Koy Moore 38 pass from Chandler Fields (Patrick Vanderbrook kick).
JC: Lance Williams 68 pass from Collin Guggenheim (Collin Guggenheim run).
JC: Jayden Barfield 37 interception return (Austin McCready kick).
JC: Ma’Khi Smith 26 run on lateral pass from Collin Guggenheim (Austin McCready kick).
R: Amour Rachal 21 pass from Chandler Fields (Patrick Vanderbrook kick).
JC: Collin Guggenheim 3 run (Austin McCready kick).
JC: Corey Wren 53 run (Collin Guggenheim run).