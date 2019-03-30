ALEXANDRIA—Three more individual national champions were won by New Orleans area athletes as Alexander Davis of Holy Cross, Alyzza Stann of Covington and Shay Naquin of Lutcher all took the top spots in their respective weight divisions in the 2019 USA Powerlifting High School National Championships at the Alexandria Riverfront Center.
In the boys 182-pound division it was a 1-2 sweep for area athletes as Davis won with a total lift of 1,444 pounds.
“It feels pretty great,” Davis said after the win. “To realize you just won a national title competing against people from across the country is a pretty cool honor. I want to thank my coaches and the rest of my team for helping me accomplish this feat. I couldn’t have done it without them. I couldn’t do anything without Holy Cross.
“Honestly it really hasn’t hit me. I think it may hit me when I get back home and start to understand how big of a deal this is.”
Shane Travis of Fontainebleau High was the national runner-up, finishing with a total lift of 1,372 pounds.
The lift that wins a national championship. @Covingtoncrazie Alyzza Stann pic.twitter.com/rqkCgAKaig— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 30, 2019
And the very cool celebration with the parents moment afterwards pic.twitter.com/U3E2FLPyZb— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 30, 2019
And she talks about it here. pic.twitter.com/eopi0WUdh4— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 30, 2019
There was plenty of fireworks to end the first session of the day as Stann edged out Machaela Exner of Necedah High School in Wisconsin on the final dead lift of the meet. Stann was able to successful lift 402 pounds on her final attempt while Exner was unsuccessful, clinching the national championship for the Covington High junior.
“I was so hyped (on that last lift) I couldn’t even keep myself together,” Stann joked. “It was one heck of a battle (against Exner). On that final lift I was nervous, but I knew I cleared that weight before. I was fighting for it.
“It makes it even sweeter for me personally because I was the national runner-up last year. I gave it my all. I really wanted this and I’m happy I was able to come out on top.”
Naquin finished out the trio of national titles by winning the girls 158-pound division with a combined lift of 992 pounds.
In the 163-pound boys division, Phillip Nicaud of St. Paul’s took home second place honors with a total lift of 1,394 pounds. Terry Ferrier, of Lakeshore High, took home the 205-pound raw runner-up spot with 1,317 total pounds lifted. (NOTE: “raw” lifting is lifting with no supportive gear).
The championships conclude Sunday beginning at 8 a.m., as two female individual weight class titles will be decided, and four male champions will be crowned. At the conclusion of the competition, male and female team championships will be awarded as well as the combined team crown.