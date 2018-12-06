Sixty years later, they still talk about it.
They'll continue to talk about it for the rest of their lives, just like they do on the third Wednesday of every month.
That's when members of the 1958 Warren Easton football team gather for lunch at Sports Beat Pub and Cafe in Metairie to talk about not only the glory days, but also that not so glorious December night six decades ago.
"It's hard to believe we lost that game," said Robbie Terrell, quarterback of the Eagles that season. "It's still hard to believe. But those things happen. That's life."
That was supposed to be Warren Easton's third state title, following the ones won in 1921 and 1942.
At least that's what the 15,000 people in Tulane Stadium surely thought with 90 ticks left on the clock.
Easton led Lake Charles 20-10 in the Class AAA state championship game.
"Some of the Lake Charles fans had left the stadium," Terrell said.
They shouldn't have.
Lake Charles roared back, marching 67 yards to score and then recovered the ensuing kickoff on a play that still haunts former team members. Lake Charles scored a few plays later on a deflected pass that landed in the arms of Freddy Runte, who sprinted 7 yards into the end zone to break Easton's heart.
"Through a series of bad bounces, a couple calls that were questionable, and one or two mental snafus, we wound up losing," said Billy Hatchett, a junior fullback on that team.
The state championship has eluded the Eagles ever since.
On Saturday, the Eagles get another shot at it - their second chance in four years - when they play Edna Karr in the Class 4A title game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
Many members of that team sixty years ago will be in the Dome to cheer for their alma mater, gathering just like they do once a month.
"We had a tight bond to begin with, but that game created a bond that is really amazing," Hatchett said.
The late Hoss Memtsas, a 1932 Easton grad who went on to play at Tulane, was the head coach of that team. Billy Brinkman and Babe Gendusa were his only assistants.
"If it wasn't for Hoss, Billy and Babe, some of us wouldn't have amounted to much," Terrell said. "They led us in the right direction and we were better off for it. The thing about those teams was the camaraderie. We couldn't have learned anything more from life than that."
That was Memtsas' last game as Easton's coach. Despite leading in most of the stats, his Eagles came up short. Newspaper accounts of his postgame speech were recorded in the newspaper.
"Don't cry son, you played a helluva game, keep ya head up," Memtsas told his team. "You knocked hell outta them, pushed them all over. You've got nothing to be ashamed of."
The Eagles didn't get back to the championship game for another 56 years. Tony Hull, who took over at Easton in 2007, resurrected the program and led them to the championship game in 2014, where they fell to perennial power Neville 28-27.
Jerry Phillips, the defensive coordinator on that team, is now the head coach and gets his turn to bring that elusive championship trophy to 3019 Canal Street for the first time since 1942.
The game has changed since then.
Terrell completed 6 of 7 passes for 80 yards in that 1958 game.
Current Easton quarterback Lance Legendre will likely throw that many passes by Easton's second possession.
Johnny Marshall, one of three All-State players on that '58 team along with running back Pete Ascani and tackle Lou Gentry, wouldn't have been an offensive lineman today. He was only 5-foot- 9, 165 pounds.
But the game isn't the only thing that has changed.
The demographics of the school have changed, too.
The black teenagers in the purple and gold Easton uniforms on Saturday will be cheered on by white males in their 70s from yesteryear who have been watching and cheering for their alma mater all season long.
They are hoping this Easton team can finish the deal: finish what the Eagles were unable to do back in 1958 and finish what they were unable to finish just five weeks ago in the regular season finale.
Easton lost to Karr 21-20 in the final seconds, coming up just inches short on a game-winning 2-point conversion.
The words former Easton principal Pete Garland spoke to his team after the 1958 game could have just as easily been spoken to the Eagles just a few weeks ago.
"Don't search for an answer to this one, for there is none," Garland said sixty years ago. "We're all hurt. But walk out of this dressing room with your head high. We're all proud of you. We'll always be proud of this team."
That team, like this team, has given the Easton faithful something to be proud of.
Now the current Eagles would like nothing more than to give those 1958 Eagles something to talk about for the rest of their lives.
Especially on the third Wednesday, every month.