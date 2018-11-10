Jesuit and St. Paul's copied their regular-season script in their Division I first-round playoff game Saturday night at City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium.
For the second time this season quarterback Robert McMahon and wide receiver Noah Varnardo connected on a long fourth-quarter scoring pass to propel Jesuit to a 21-17 victory against St. Paul’s.
This time the stakes were much higher than the Week 2 meeting in which the McMahon and Varnado connection produced a 34-24 victory.
Varnado’s 66-yard catch and run with 3 minutes, 37 seconds remaining coupled with a goal line stand from the 1-yard line by Jesuit’s defense one series earlier propelled the No. 7 seeded Blue Jays into the quarterfinals and a rematch against top-seeded and three-time reigning Catholic League champion John Curtis.
“It kind of was déjà vu,’’ St. Paul’s coach Ken Sear said after seeing his team’s final possession end on linebacker Matthew Sauviac’s interception at Jesuit’s 20-yard line of a Hail Mary pass on the final play.
“It was just huge because it changed the complexion of everybody’s thinking from that point forward,’’ Jesuit coach Mark Songy said of his defense’s three straight stops of St. Paul’s from the 1-yard line that forced the Wolves to settle for a 19-yard field goal and a 17-14 lead with 4:12 remaining.
“Stopping them down there was enormous. I was happy to see that we were able to hang in there and make that big goal-line stand. The goal line stand was enormous, as big as the touchdown.’’
St. Paul’s quarterback Jack Mashburn was stopped inches short of the goal line on the first two attempts from the 1 before defensive end Perry Ganci and linebacker Roman Bankson combined to throw running back Carter Elie for a 1-yard loss on third down.
“We always preach we bend, but we don’t break,’’ Ganci said. “It doesn’t matter where we are on the field. We don’t want to let (the opposing offense) in.
“We really needed this win. We haven’t gotten one in a long time. The last time we beat St. Paul’s we went on a four-game winning streak and we’re looking for something like that to happen again.
To do so, the Blue Jays, who lost their past two games and four of five overall entering Saturday’s playoff game, will have to topple John Curtis in a rematch of their Week 6 meeting.
Jesuit (6-5) and Curtis (10-0) have scheduled their pairing for 7 p.m. Friday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Curtis defeated Jesuit 23-0 in their District 9-5A meeting.
Tenth-seeded St. Paul’s (5-6) ended an uncharacteristic sub .500 season by losing three of its final four games.
“Credit them,’’ Sears said. “We just didn’t get it done. We’ve got to finish.’’
The Wolves fought back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to take a three-point lead after Mashburn directed scoring drives of 66, 60 and 62 yards that ended first with Elie’s 1-yard run followed by Mashburn’s 5-yard run and then Grand’s go-ahead field goal from 19 yards out.
Jesuit took advantage of a successful onside kick on the opening kickoff recovered by kicker Max Scheurich to ignite the first of consecutive scoring drives covering 40 and 54 yards.
McMahon culminated the first possession with a 17-run around right end on the drive’s sixth play, and Scheurich hit the first of two first-half PAT kicks for a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Blue Jays ran nine plays with McMahon completing three passes to build the lead to 14-0. Wide receiver Zack Charneco hauled in the scoring pass from McMahon from 4 yards out for a 14-0 advantage.