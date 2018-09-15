Now that's how you host a housewarming party.
Archbishop Shaw, playing its first game on campus, erased 701 days of frustration Saturday in Marrero.
Shaw christened its new stadium in grand fashion, beating Vandebilt Catholic 23-3 victory to snap a 17-game losing streak.
The victory - Shaw's first since beating Belle Chasse, 20-7 on Oct. 14, 2016 - gave the Eagles more to celebrate than just the Shrimp and Jambalaya Fest that was also held on campus on this scorching afternoon where the temperatures were in the mid 90's.
But the postgame celebration was more subdued than you'd expect from a team that hadn't won a game in almost two years.
"It's a great feeling to know that all the work you put in works," said Shaw senior receiver Christian Jourdain. "We feel like we should win more games and we are acting like we've been here before. We just have to keep working and keep getting more win."
Making this one even more special is that it was the first career victory for second-year Shaw coach Tommy Connors.
His Eagles went 0-11 last season in his first season and started off this season with back-to-back losses, including a 12-10 heartbreaker to Belle Chasse last week. But Connors, a 2006 Shaw grad, never got discouraged as the losses piled up.
"If you believe in the way you prepare, you just keep pounding the rock," said Connor said. "We let a close one get away last week. I reminded them if you execute every play, keep playing the next play and not worry about the scoreboard, good things will happen."
And on this historic day in Shaw football history, he was right.
Ashton Johnson will go down in the history books as the first player to ever score a touchdown in the stadium. The senior hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Nichol with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"This can give us a winning attitude," Johnson said. "But this means nothing. This is the first win, but we need to keep winning."
While Johnson recorded the first touchdown, the first points belong to teammate Patrick Leonard, who nailed a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter.
The 10 - 0 halftime lead was plenty for Shaw (1-2), whose defense limited the Terriers (1-2) to just 19 yards rushing and 158 passing. Jourdain and Mark Williams both had interceptions for the Eagles.
"Their ability to play at high noon with it being hot and no wind and give great effort for four quarters is what we needed," Connors said. "They stepped up and played hard. We had guys breathing heavily and bending over, but when they needed to answer, they did."
Vandebilt's only score came on a Reid Bourg field goal in the third quarter. But Shaw responded with another Nichol-to-Johnson touchdown pass (33 yards) that stretched the lead to 17-3.
Nichol, a junior, completed 8 of 17 passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"After the win in the jamboree, I said it was good to get that win, but it didn't go in the column," Nichol said. "This one goes in the column and it feels great. There's no better place to do it than here."
Senior linebacker Miles Haney sealed the win, scooping up a fumble and returning it 22 yards for a touchdown with 2:49 left.
But even then, Connors wasn't quite ready to celebrate. He stopped the Gatorade bath his players were ready to shower him with.
"They wanted to give it to me," Connors said. "I keep watching YouTube and seeing crazy things happen in the last two minutes. So I said let's just finish executing and then we can celebrate. I didn't need the Gatorade. But we blessed this field with its first ever win."