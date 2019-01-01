The ninth annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic that tips off Wednesday at The Alario Center does not figure to be a happy place for the faint of heart.
As a founding father of the Prep Classic and coach of a four-time champion, Riverside’s Timmy Byrd would know.
“The bottom line is this arguably could be the toughest and most competitive tournament we’ve ever had,’’ Byrd said in assessing the 16-team National Division of which his Rebels are reigning champions for a third time in five years.
Nine out-of-state invaders from New York, Chicago, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina and Alabama join Scotlandville, Madison Prep, Walker, Dunham, Sophie Wright, Country Day and Riverside in comprising the 16-team National Division.
Bishop Loughlin of Brooklyn, N.Y., Huntsville, Ala., Lee, St. Rita of Cascia of Chicago and Montgomery, Ala., Carver headline an out-of-state field that includes two highly-regarded national prospects in Georgia-committed Carver guard/forward Jaykwon Walton and Texas A&M-signed Huntsville Lee forward Kobe Brown.
An additional eight Louisiana teams that include Landry-Walker, Lakeshore, Helen Cox, Crescent City, Karr, Hannan and West Jefferson are scheduled to compete in a new Boys State Division while 44 girls squads are entered in the Platinum, Gold and Silver divisions.
Five championship games conclude the four-day, 68-team tournament on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. with the National Division finals.
Louisiana state champions entered in the boys field are Scotlandville (Division I), Walker (Class 5A) and Madison Prep (3A) in the National Division and Lafayette Christian (Division IV) in the State Division.
Warren Easton (Class 4A) and John Curtis (Division I) join Ursuline (Division II) and St. Katherine Drexel (Division III) as local girls state champions entered along with Loranger (3A) and North Caddo (2A).
Curtis, Lafayette Christian and Dominican all return to defend their respective titles in the Girls Platinum, Gold and Silver divisions.
Riverside, a five-time state champion during Byrd’s nine previous seasons at the Reserve school, is in the midst of an uncharacteristic subpar campaign with a 5-10 record. The Rebels have been hampered by injuries and inexperience after graduating four starters off of last season’s 32-2 team that advanced to the Division III semifinals.
“We lack depth, we’re a little undersized and we’ve got a lot of inexperience,’’ Byrd said. “We lost seven seniors from last year. We’ve got a quick, skilled team, but we’re still trying to put it together and figure it out.
“But we just got our whole team back (from football and injuries) this past Wednesday, so we’ve really played four games now with our whole team.’’
Riverside’s fortunes may be headed upward, however, after going 2-2 in Christmas week’s St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout in Lafayette in which the Rebels defeated Class 5A state champion Walker, 92-83, as guards Gage Lavardain and Kash Foley earned All-Tournament team recognition.
Sophie Wright transfer Brian Walker became eligible prior to the St. Thomas More tournament and is expected to contribute additional scoring punch to that supplied by Lavardain and Foley.
“We got a good win against Walker the other night,’’ Byrd said. “But we’ll play a good game and then the next game we’ll play like we’re injured or lack experience. So we’ve got to put some good back-to-back-to-back games in place.
“Hopefully, we pull off one or two upsets in this tournament and get it going. I like my team. We’ve got a lot of skill. We can score and have had our moments when we score a lot of points. Right now we just don’t know what we’re going to get.’’
As for the National Prep Classic, Byrd said, “We’re obviously one of the lower seeds, which is not where we normally are, but the tournament is extremely competitive in both the state bracket and the national bracket. It’s going to be an interesting tournament.
“We’ve got nine out of state teams, some traditional powers and on the state side of that national bracket Scotlandville has one of the better teams that they’ve ever had in my opinion.
“Dunham is probably the best they’ve ever been. Sophie B. Wright may be the most talented team in the state and is having a great season. So I think we’ve got some Louisiana teams that are going to give the national teams plenty of competition.’’
