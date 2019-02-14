Representatives from two local schools will meet Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge with a three-person committee from the LHSAA to answer to allegations of “lack of administrative control” after a fight between two opposing players turned into a bench-clearing brawl in Tuesday night’s boys basketball game at Carver High School.

With 1:20 left in Carver’s 55-32 victory, game officials halted the game after the altercation brought the bulk of both teams, along with fans, onto the court. New Orleans police were required to intervene to deescalate the fight and escort both teams to their respective locker rooms before clearing spectators out of the gym.

Carver (25-6, 5-0) originally had one game left on their schedule Wednesday night at Sophie B. Wright, but that game, which was set to be Sophie B. Wright’s senior night and the last game of their regular season before the playoffs, was cancelled after the incident. It was the final game of Kennedy’s (18-15, 3-2) regular season slate.

Carver's District 10-4A championship celebration marred by fight between players, fans Carver won its first district championship in boys basketball in more than a decade Tuesday night.

Someone from both schools, likely their respective principals, are scheduled to meet for separate hearings with a three-person panel made up of members of the LHSAA Executive Committee as well as executive director Eddie Bonine. According to the LHSAA Handbook, after reviewing recommendations from Bonine, the sub-committee can impose a variety of penalties on the school or coaches.

Those include:

-schools being placed on administrative, restrictive or suspension probation for up to one calendar year

-schools’ LHSAA membership being revoked for up to one calendar year

-schools being prohibited from participating in boys basketball for up to one calendar year

-fines levied to the school of up to $5,000

-the administrators, athletic directors or coaches involved may be required to attend LHSAA Handbook Certification or Fundamentals of Coaching courses, placed on probation or even have their LHSAA or LHSCA cards revoked for up to one calendar year

-any additional penalties the committee believes are warranted in regards to the seriousness of the situation

The hearing is closed to the public, and the committee may take up to early next week to announce their decision, according to LHSAA assistant executive director of officials Lee Sanders. Calls were placed with officials at both schools, but neither could be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.