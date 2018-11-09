Another game, another dominant performance from Martin Butcher, Jarmone Sutherland and Murray Calhoun for the Newman Greenies — and this one sent them to the next round of the Division III playoffs with a 40-7 victory over Northlake Christian.
Butcher was as potent as ever, completing 17 of 22 attempts for 269 yards and five touchdowns, while Calhoun continued to add to his school career receptions record with seven catches for 101 yards and two scores. As for Sutherland, three of his four catches went for touchdowns, and he picked up 115 yards.
“All three of them are so selfless,” Newman coach Nelson Stewart said. “They never call for the ball. I think Martin did a great job at extending plays and pushing the ball down the field vertically. He’s a guy that has 45 touchdowns for us in 11 games, which is just an unbelievable number.”
“Murray and Jarmone are both over 1,000 yards receiving. I don’t know if we’ll ever see numbers like this again. We just love coaching them and it’s great to get another week with them and now we’re on to the quarter finals and I’m just really proud of all of them.”
To their credit, the Greenies (10-1) did everything they needed to on defense, holding the Wolverines (2-9) to just 78 yards while recovering a fumble. Newman got two interceptions from Eli Abramson, one of which he took back 24 yards for a touchdown.
Northlake’s one score came in the third quarter after Michael Swan found Titus Dillon from 24 yards out to get them on the board. The Northshore school fielded just four seniors this year which had coach Anthony Agresta feeling hopeful for the future.
“We’re a very young football team that has a long way to go,” he said. “But I think that second-half drive showed that we were able to learn from our mistakes in the first half. We paid a lot of dues this year but I think (they'll) pay off for us in the future.”
Newman got started on their first possession, going for it on fourth-and-2 as Butcher found Calhoun from 31 yards away on a fade to get the Greenies on the board for the first time.
On their next possession, Butcher moved Newman 82 yards in eight plays, culminating with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Sutherland to extend the lead to 14.
After Abramson’s pick-six, Sutherland went to work by first picking up a 57-yard touchdown reception that brought the ball to the 9 before capping the possession with a 9-yard touchdown catch.
It only took five plays for the Greenies to get on the board again, this time with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Butcher to Calhoun.
After Northlake fumbled the ball on its own 12 on a botched fake punt, once again Murray found Sutherland for a 9-yard touchdown to finish up the scoring, and the starters got the rest of the night off to get some rest before next week.