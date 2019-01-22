It was a windy and chilly day at John Ryan Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, making it a difficult day to maintain control of a soccer ball.
Jesuit and Holy Cross could tell you that first-hand.
The Blue Jays and Tigers took turns marching down the field all afternoon, but neither could find their opponent’s goal as the Catholic League rivals battled to a 0-0 draw.
Jesuit (17-0-6) came the closest to finding the net. Senior Arthur Ross appeared to have a shot at scoring late in the second half, but the ball was a little too far to the left and bounced off the post before going out out of bounds, allowing Holy Cross to regain possession.
“On a blustery, windy day like today when you have 20 mile-per-hour winds, it’s difficult to get the ball under control on a quick surface like this,” Blue Jays coach Hubie Collins said. “I think both teams played very fiercely and very hard. There were some great skills from both teams at some times but neither team ever carved out any really clear-cut chances.
"We did hit the post when Arthur Ross had that one chance that hit the post but other than that a draw was probably a fair result.”
Holy Cross (16-3-2) played on the Jesuit side of the field for much of the second half, but never found the right chance to score.
“Jesuit and Holy Cross is always going to be a big-time rivalry game,” Holy Cross coach Stuart Hayers said. “There really weren’t that many opportunities throughout the game, to be honest with you, but that’s kind of par for the course sometimes with this rivalry game."
Playing a perennial power like Jesuit to a tie was big, Hayers said.
"The game is a big confidence-booster playing Jesuit and getting a point away from home," he said. "Moving toward playoffs with the power rankings and stuff, it helps us a bit with getting the draw so. We came out with a game plan and we were good at following that plan.”
Jesuit is also looking to the playoffs.
“As we’re winding down regular season play and heading into the playoffs," Collins said. "It’s nice to get these kind of games underneath your belt.
Holy Cross is good competition and they’re a great school and they’re No. 1 in their division, so it was a great game for us to prepare for the playoffs.”