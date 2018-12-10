Jahii Howard, Edna Karr
Howard, a junior wide receiver, scored three of his team's four touchdowns in Karr's 28-20 victory over Warren Easton in the Class 4A state championship game. Howard led the Cougars offense both in rushing and receiving, totaling 113 yards. His four rushes for 32 yards, included scoring runs of 8 and 17 yards. He also caught five passes from quarterback Leonard Kelly for 81 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. He scored both of Karr's second-half touchdowns after the team led 14-12 at halftime, boosting the Cougars to their third consecutive Class 4A state title.