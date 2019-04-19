Northlake Christian School in Covington will in the market for a new head football coach as Anthony Agresta announced Friday that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
Agresta, who served as the school’s athletic director, was named the school’s head football coach in 2009 after serving as defensive coordinator.
In his nine years, Agresta guided Northlake Christian to a 63-48 record. His best year came in 2013 when he led the Wolverines to a 10-0 regular season. He led Northlake Christian to the postseason eight of his nine years as head coach, finishing with a 3-6 postseason mark.
