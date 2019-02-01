The Mount Carmel scored its only goal in the 12th minute to defeat Hahnville 1-0 and moved on to the second round of the Division I girls soccer playoffs.
Maddy Rivera scored the goal for ninth-seeded Mount Carmel as they edged 24th-seeded Hahnville.
The Cubs (14-3-11) dominated possession from the outset and attempted many shots throughout the game. Though they were in control, coach Pavlos Petrou said his team should have converted their possessions into more than one goal.
“We didn’t score any more after the first one,” he said. “I thought it was kind of disappointing that we didn’t score a second or a third goal with all of the possession time that we had, so that’s something we need to address. Next up we have Northshore at Northshore. They knocked us out last year so we’re going to have to be a lot better."
Rivera was proud of her team but also said there was room for improvement.
“We wanted to come out firing and try to get as many goals as we can,” she said. “I think my goal really set the pace of the game. Obviously we didn’t get as many as we had hoped but just to seal the deal and get a win is all that really matters at this point because every game matters.
"We need to keep coming out passionate because every game could be our last from now until Feb. 26. Hopefully we can just keep going and keep driving and have the grind to get to the state championship and make sure every game we’re ready to play,”
Hahnville (7-14-2) had to fight just to get to Mount Carmel’s side of the field. Although the Tigers managed a few shot opportunities including a free kick, they were unable to convert the shots into goals thanks to strong goal keeping by Mount Carmel.
“Me and my assistants have been with this program the last four years, and this is the best team that we’ve had,” Hahnville coach Alexandre Romero. “We had seven freshman on the field and a couple of sophomores almost the entire game, and we just played a team that’s one of the best teams in the state year in and year out and it was 1-0. It’s an incredible season for us.
"It’s just been a learning experience for all of us, and I’m extremely proud of what these girls were able to do throughout the season."