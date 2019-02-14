For the second consecutive year, the headquarters of Division I girls’ soccer resides on the north shore.
Once again, just like in 2018, three of the four soccer teams in the state’s highest classification reside in St. Tammany Parish as St. Scholastica, Northshore and Mandeville are all now one match away from playing for a state championship.
In a rematch of last year’s title match, Mandeville will travel to Hunter Stadium on the St. Paul’s campus in Covington to take on the Doves Friday at 5:30. On the other side of the bracket, fresh off its overtime win on the road over top-seeded Byrd, the No. 8 Panthers hit the road again to take on No. 5 Acadiana Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The winner of the two semifinals will face off in the Division I title game on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Lafayette.
“We were here a year ago,” Northshore’s Jordan Grigsby said (Northshore was defeated by SSA in the state semifinals in 2018). “I would have to say that the biggest lesson we learned from last season that we are trying to apply in 2019 is that we can’t go into games overconfident. Sometimes going into games with some fear can actually benefit you.”
Mandeville coach Sean Esker, who’s squad takes on defending state champion St. Scholastica Friday night, said he was proud to have so many north shore area squads make it so far.
“It’s great,” he said. “I think it is a product of all the hard work from all the coaches, players and parents at all the schools. But it also simply shows the amount of talented soccer players, boys and girls, that play this sport in St. Tammany Parish. Soccer is a very important sport in this area, and we take it very seriously. I think the evidence is in the numbers. Nine teams from St. Tammany Parish are going to be playing for the right to go after a state championship. That’s special.
“I can’t speak for the other schools, but I know I’m pulling for the other parish teams that we aren’t playing to make it to Lafayette. There is a mutual respect amongst all the schools that play this sport and I believe we all want the others to be successful.”
Grigsby echoed Esker’s sentiments.
“There a ton of really good soccer players, boys and girls, in this parish,” she said. “You see it from an early age at the youth level. We all grew up playing together and I believe our competitiveness made all of us better soccer players. You are now seeing that on the high school level with the success of all of these programs throughout the area.”
The Division I girls’ soccer scene is not the only bracket that features St. Tammany Parish programs. The Northshore and St. Paul’s boys’ squads have made it to the state semifinals in Division I, both the Lakeshore boys’ and girls’ programs are in the Division II semis, as well as both programs from Northlake Christian in Division IV.