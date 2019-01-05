Boys National Division

Championship game: Bishop Loughlin 67, Dunham 56

Silsbee 82, Carver (Ala.) 64

Huntsville Lee (Ala.) 61, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) 53

Sophie B. Wright 47, Madison Prep 39

Boys State Division

Championship game: Landry-Walker 51, Lafayette Christian 50 (OT)

West Jefferson 71, Helen Cox 35

Crescent City 61, Hannan 52

Lakeshore 57, Karr 56

Girls Platinum Division

Championship game: Germantown (Pa.) 65, North Caddo 35

LaGrange 59, Madison Prep 26

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, McKinley 44

Girls Gold Division

Championship game: Lee Magnet 45, Lafayette Christian 38

Houma Christian 64, Sam Houston 59

Walker 68, Cabrini 51

Natchitoches Central 52, Zachary 44

Girls Silver Division

Championship game: Dominican 41, South Lafourche 29

