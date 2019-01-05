Boys National Division
Championship game: Bishop Loughlin 67, Dunham 56
Silsbee 82, Carver (Ala.) 64
Huntsville Lee (Ala.) 61, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) 53
Sophie B. Wright 47, Madison Prep 39
Boys State Division
Championship game: Landry-Walker 51, Lafayette Christian 50 (OT)
West Jefferson 71, Helen Cox 35
Crescent City 61, Hannan 52
Lakeshore 57, Karr 56
Girls Platinum Division
Championship game: Germantown (Pa.) 65, North Caddo 35
LaGrange 59, Madison Prep 26
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, McKinley 44
Girls Gold Division
Championship game: Lee Magnet 45, Lafayette Christian 38
Houma Christian 64, Sam Houston 59
Walker 68, Cabrini 51
Natchitoches Central 52, Zachary 44
Girls Silver Division
Championship game: Dominican 41, South Lafourche 29