Corey Warren Jr. rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pearl River Rebels to a 28-10 victory over the Salmen Spartans in a District 8-4A game at Pearl River.
Warren now has 1,013 yards on the season.
The Rebels (6-1, 1-0) won their first district game since defeating Lakeshore 41-40 in 2012.
“I cannot think of a coach in the country that would not want that kid on his team,” Pearl River coach Joe Harris said of Warren. “He’s a great kid, great in the classroom, and I just love him.”
The Spartans (1-7, 0-1) trailed 21-10 and had driven to the Rebels 4-yard line and faced fourth down. Aaron Williams took an inside handoff but was stopped at the 1-yard line to turn the ball over on downs.
Pearl River then drove 99 yards in 14 plays, taking 9:48 off of the clock. Warren capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-10 with 7:23 left in the game.
“He’s amazing,” Rebels quarterback Justin Dean said. “When you are able to hand off the ball to him, he gets yards even if there are people in the backfield. It’s an honor to play with him.”
Pearl River finished with 375 yards rushing and 106 passing for 481 total yards. Dean rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed all 6 of his passes for 106 yards.
“We haven’t had a home playoff game since 1992,” Harris said. "I’m not sure if we will get one, but that would do so much to this school and community.”
The Spartans had 205 yards rushing and 53 passing for 258 total. Mikell Marco had 142 yards rushing to lead Salmen.
Salmen coach Eric Chuter had no comment after the game.
The Spartans took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards in nine plays but were stopped by the Rebels defense. Mason James connected on a 30-yard field goal to make the score 3-0 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
The Rebels took a 6-3 lead when Warren scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed with 6:37 left in the first half.
“My offensive line deserves all the credit,” Warren said.
On the ensuing Spartans possession, a snap went out of the end zone for a safety to increase the Rebels lead to 8-3 with 6:21 left in the first half.
The Rebels received the free kick and took over at the Salmen 46-yard line. Three plays later Dean scored on a 38-yard scamper. Hunter Martensson added the extra point to make the score 15-3 with 4:47 left in the half.
Salmen answered with just 46 seconds left in the half. Marco scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to make the score 15-10 at halftime.
Marco, who was injured as the team's quarterback against Loranger on Sept. 28th made his return but as a tailback.
The Rebels had 120 yards rushing and 19 passing for 139 total yards in the first half. Salmen rushed for 11 yards and had 33 passing for 144.
Marco had eight carries for 76 yards in the first half. Warren led the Rebels with 81 yards on 11 carries.
“Coach Labourdette and the defense watched a ton of film this week,” Harrris said. “I can’t imagine the hours they put in.”