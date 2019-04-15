From 0-8 to 1-12 to incredible, say hello to the Hahnville baseball team.
As incredulous as it might have seemed five weeks ago, the mercurial Tigers stand one victory away from entering the District 7-5A throne room after taking league-leading Destrehan to the woodshed Monday afternoon with a 10-0, five-inning victory at Destrehan.
Senior right-hander Joey Saucier (5-1) tossed a five-inning gem, striking out four and walking two while allowing four hits to halt the host Wildcats’ 12-game winning streak in 7-5A play.
Offensively, first baseman David Bernard, right fielder Maxwell Farrell and Saucier each collected two hits to pace a nine-hit offensive that dropped Destrehan ace T.J. Thomas (7-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten while snapping an eight-game overall winning streak by the Wildcats.
Hahnville (13-16 overall, 9-2 in District 7-5A) pounded out five hits in a six-run second inning that paved the way for the Tigers’ fourth straight league victory and sixth in seventh games.
The Tigers now need only a victory against Destrehan at 4 p.m. Thursday in Hahnville to claim a share of their first district crown since winning consecutive titles in 2012-13, when Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John competed in a conglomeration of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Jefferson parish schools.
“As big as (winning a district championship) is, this (victory) really is about improving your seeding for the playoffs," Hahnville coach David Baudry said. “This is an honest assessment of a team that is 13-16: when we execute, we’re pretty good. It’s all about just being consistent in execution. We have got to have a consistent effort and focus and we’ll be fine.
“We played a salty schedule (in non-district). We were a little young and needed to find ourselves. But now we’ve settled into a lineup that’s been pretty good for us. The non-district schedule was more of a fact-finding mission, and we’ve found some guys."
The heavy lifting is not over for the Tigers, not with a rematch looming against their St. Charles Parish rivals who won’t be lacking for motivation following Monday’s results.
Destrehan (20-9 overall, 10-1 in 7-5A) already has secured no worse than a share of the league championship and held a No. 9 power rating in Class 5A last week. Hahnville, in contrast, was seeded No. 33, which was one out of the top 32 that advance to the playoffs.
“It was one of those days," said Destrehan coach Chris Mire, whose Wildcats swept the regular-season series from the Tigers a year ago. “Credit goes to them. They clearly were the better team today.
“We weren’t very sharp on the mound, and they put some real good swings on the ball. And when a team gets some momentum going, it’s contagious. So give credit to them."
Catcher Hayden Theriot, Farrell and third baseman Dustin Ford got the scoring going with consecutive RBI hits in the second that Bernard followed with a two-run single into center field.
Bernard finished 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and 3 RBIs while Farrell doubled twice in three at-bats and Saucier went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the one-run fourth. Center fielder Ryan Barbier also had a bunt single for an RBI in the three-run fifth.
“I think this is going to give us a boost going into the final games and into the playoffs," Bernard said. “It’s finally coming together."
“This is big for us,’’ said Saucier, who improved to 5-1. “We have to keep the same energy going that we brought today. If we can get the same kind of pitching that we had today and play like we did, I don’t think there’s anything that can stop us."