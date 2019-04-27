ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock scored the final six runs of the game in the seventh and eighth innings and rallied to defeat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-7 in front of 11,723 fans on Saturday evening.
The Express jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first with a three-run home run by Kyle Tucker. The Cakes answered with a three-run third and a two-run homer from Pete O’Brien.
Matt Snyder tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning but the Express answered again scoring a run in the home half of the inning on a Taylor Jones RBI single.
New Orleans grabbed the lead in the seventh, scoring three to make it 7-5. The Express offense exploded for four in the seventh and two in the eighth to take the game.
Yordany Alvarez league leading eleventh home run in the seventh would provide the game winning RBI. Ralph Garza gets the win out of the bullpen for Round Rock and Dylan Lee suffered the loss.
Round Rock outhit New Orleans 17-10, New Orleans made two costly errors allowing a pair of unearned runs.
New Orleans (12-10) goes for the series win Sunday with the finale of the five-game series.