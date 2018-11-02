The Slidell defense held Northshore to just 160 yards scrimmage Friday night, holding down the Panthers for a 17-3 win and clinching the Tigers' first district championship in 15 years.
Slidell claimed the 6-5A title on the final night of the regular season, finishing on a seven-game winning streak, which began after a heartbreaking two-point loss at Walker on Sept. 14. Since then, the Tigers have been riding high.
“This means so much to this school and community," Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “We’ve worked hard the last few years, and I didn’t know if this was going to happen. It’s a great feeling. I’m older now and experienced this before, but I don’t think I appreciated it like I do now.”
Slidell now waits to learn its seeding and opponent for the upcoming Class 5A nonselect playoffs.
Jacob Guidry completed 16 of 27 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Harlan Dixon rushed 18 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Slidell (8-2, 7-0 District 6-5A) held the Panthers to 87 yards of offense through three quarters.
“Everybody on this team worked hard to get to this point,” Guidry said. “The defense was amazing tonight. If we play like that on defense and our offense can continue to produce, we can’t be stopped.”
Northshore (4-6, 2-5) needed a victory to have a shot at the playoffs.
“We had chances in the first half,” Northshore coach Mike Bourg said. “We fumbled a snap on field goal, and we couldn’t capitalize on our chances."
Slidell took a 6-0 first-quarter lead when Jacob Guidry connected with Kevin Boatner on a 6-yard touchdown pass (the extra point missed).
Northshore got its only score of the first half when Andrew Stein connected on a 33-yard field goal. The nine-play drive covered 35 yards and took 3:42 off of the clock.
Slidell had 38 yards rushing and 131 passing in the first half.
The Panthers were held to 71 yards rushing and minus-2 passing before the break.
Slidell took its opening possession of the second half and drove inside the Panthers' 20-yard line, but the drive stalled. Josh Wills kicked a 35-yard field goal to make the score 9-3 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
Following a Northshore punt, Slidell drove five plays and 55 yards in 2:16. Harlan Dixon scored a 3-yard touchdown run. Guidry hit Tito Simmons for the 2-point conversion to make the score 17-3. Dixon carried all five plays of that drive.
“The defense came out and balled and hustled,” Simmons said. “We didn’t take this team lightly. We knew it would be a battle.”
Simmons caught nine passes for 68 yards.
Branyan Bounds led the Panthers with 53 yards rushing on 15 carries. Dwayne Jones Jr. rushed nine times for 32 yards. Michael Benedict completed 7 of 21 passes for 53 yards.
“Our offense struggled a little tonight,” Favre said. “Northshore has a very good defense.”
The Tigers controlled the clock most of the game, finishing with a 26:42-21:18 edge in time of possession.
Slidell had 17 first downs to just nine for the Panthers.