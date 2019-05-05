Current Loyola-New Orleans head baseball coach Doug Faust is expected to be named the new head baseball coach at Archbishop Shaw, a source close to the situation tells David Folse II.
The source also says Faust is expected to be named the school's athletic director.
Faust, who is currently in his seventh year at Loyola, was the head coach at Shaw from 2007-2012, where he led the Eagles to the state playoffs for five consecutive seasons, winning district championships in 2008 and 2012. The 2008 district champions finished the season as the state runners-up.
Faust will replace Kirk Bullinger, who led the Eagles to a 94-136 record in seven years on the job.