For the 84th time, Covington High and Slidell High squared off in the longest running rivalry in St. Tammany Parish.
Slidell defeated the Lions 34-14 on Friday night at L.V. McGnity Sr. Stadium, breaking a seven-game losing streak against its cross-parish rival.
After the opening kickoff was delayed 15 minutes because of lightning in the area, the Tigers took the opening kickoff 64 yards in six plays, taking a 7-0 when Jacob Guidry found Jordan Smith for a 12-yard touchdown.
The Slidell lead would be extended to 13-0 on the last possession of the first half when Guidry again led his offense down the field again on a 64-yard drive, this time 12 plays, capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Harlan Dixon. Josh Wills missed the extra point, sending Slidell to the half up 13-0.
Covington had its fair share of chances to score in the first half, but a fumble and a failed fourth-down conversion thwarted a pair of drives.
Dixon had a huge game for Slidell, rushing for 149 yards on 18 carries and catching 2 passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
“This is the signature win that this program has been looking for,” Dixon said. “First time in seven years that we beat a very quality Covington High program. We are finally starting to come together as a team and as people. When that happens, then you know you have really started to arrive as a program. It is everyone realizing what they have to do on and off the field to help us win football games.
“Now, the key is, Can we build on that next week on the road when we take on a quality Ponchatoula team that could also contend for this District 6-5A crown?”
Tito Simmons put the game out of reach on the Tigers' first drive of the second half when he found the end zone from 26 yards out to make it 19-0 Slidell.
Simmons led the Tigers with five catches for 90 yards.
Covington got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Jeremiah Driver scored from a yard out to make it 19-6.
With the St. Tammany Parish Fair next week, both teams will face short weeks, playing on Thursday.
Covington (2-3, 1-1) returns home to take on St. Paul’s in the annual “Battle of the Boot," while Slidell (3-2, 2-0) travels to Ponchatoula to take on the Green Wave.
Notes
The loss for Covington was its first to Slidell under coach Greg Salter. ... Covington still holds a 51-32-1 all-time lead in the series.