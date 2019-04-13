Holy Cross gift-wrapped a big inning for Jesuit and, given a big lead, Will Hellmers — the Jays ace pitcher — tied the Tigers offense in knots Saturday in a key District 9-5A game.
Without the benefit of a base hit, Jesuit scored five times in the fifth inning to break open a 3-3 game and coasted to an 8-3 win at John Ryan Stadium. The victory assured the Jays (21-8, 8-3) of remaining in first place in the Catholic League.
Hellmers (7-1) struggled early against Holy Cross (13-13, 5-4), allowing three runs in the first four innings. He entered having allowed only five runs — three earned — in 49 innings.
With the score tied at 3, Jesuit pieced together its five-run rally by virtue of two Tigers errors, three walks, a hit batter and three wild pitches.
“We give up five runs without giving up a hit,” Holy Cross Coach Trey Guillot said. “We were fighting and we were in it, then we put ourselves in a bad situation.”
Holy Cross scored two runs in the second on a RBI single by Davis Stephens and a short popup to right that the howling winds (gusting to 35 mph) whipped into a sacrifice fly caught by Jesuit second baseman Seth Dardar.
Jesuit answered with two runs of its own in the second on a double into the right-center field gap that scored Graham Desroches and Brendan Berggren.
In the bottom of the third, Jesuit took a brief 3-2 lead. Hellmers singled with one out and courtesy runner Collin Loupe stole second, then alertly moved to third on a groundout hit between third and shortstop. Loupe scored on a wild pitch — the first of four by the Tigers.
Holy Cross tied the game at 3 in the top of the fourth. Stephens doubled and scored on a single by Luke St. Amant.
The winning pitcher felt by countering the Tigers’ early runs, Jesuit’s offense helped him.
“We put it right back to them after they scored,” Hellmers said.
Hellmers fell behind early in counts in the first two innings, but after the Tigers’ scored their first two runs, the junior right-hander threw first-pitch strikes the final three hitters of the inning. He threw strike one to 16 of the next 18 hitters.
“Something clicked,” Hellmers said. “I guess I didn’t warm up enough . . .
“I just got rolling . . . and everything was working. It was just awesome.”
Hellmers gave up six hits, but he also had 11 strikeouts.
After the rocky beginning “Will started throwing strike one, and strike one is very important in the league,” Jesuit Coach Kenny Goodlett said. “He gained confidence, and we could see it. He felt it.
“He’d come off the field (after an inning), and he’d just look at us and say, ‘I’m good for the next one. Let’s go.”