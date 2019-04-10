In a game that featured 10 combined errors, two runners called out for leaving the base early and a pick-off at first base to end the game, Archbishop Hannan dropped a wild 15-14 contest to Albany in District 7-3A action Wednesday night at Coquille Parks and Recreation.
“Simple, you score 14 runs you are supposed to win the ballgame,” first-year Hannan coach Paul Wineski said. “We simply made too many mistakes, kicked the ball around and in the end; it cost us the ballgame.”
With the win, Albany improves to 18-8 and remains unbeaten in league play at 6-0. The Hawks drop to 8-14, 2-4. The No. 5 team in the latest LHSAA Class 3A power rankings, Albany hits the road on Saturday to play Holden while Hannan, No. 13 in Division II, heads to Riverside Academy, also Saturday.
With the game tied 14-14 in the eighth inning, Albany got back-to-back doubles from Brock Bankston and Joey Smith to take a one-run lead. The Hawks were able to get a baserunner on in the bottom half of the eighth, but pinch-runner Jake Kopecky was picked off to end the game.
Hannan raced out to a 5-0 advantage in its first at-bat, sending 10 batters to the plate. Ben Bonnaffee had the big hit of the inning for the Hawks with a two-run single as the Hawks took advantage of four walks.
Albany responded in the third inning, notching eight runs on five hits to take an 8-5 advantage.
Hannan responded back by again bating around, scoring five more runs via RBI singles by Cade Myers and Jacob Gaude and a two-run double by Bryce Gregooire to take a 10-8 lead.
The Hawks extended their lead to 14-8 over the next two innings with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings before Albany began its comeback with five runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
“The positives I try to take out of this game is our team’s resiliency,” Wineski said. “We proved we can get clutch hits in crunch time. What got us in the end was our inability to play defense well.”
Notes
Albany extended its winning streak to nine games, while Hannan’s losing streak stands at four. ... The Hornets swept the series against the Hawks, having beaten them 8-7 back on Monday in a game that was moved to Southeastern Louisiana.