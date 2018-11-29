McDonogh 35 was prepared. East Ascension apparently was more prepared.
More prepared as in a 26-5 first-quarter getaway that carried the Spartans to a 70-45 victory in the second round of the Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions onThursday night at the Wright gym.
East Ascension sophomore guard Cam Carter and junior wing Hobert Grayson were the chief catalysts with 23 and 22 points.
Carter scored 13 of his game-high total in the first half, while Grayson contributed 11 to the 44-18 advantage.
“We had a brain freeze apparently,’’ said McDonogh 35 coach Kevin “Woo’’ Sanders, who did not call a timeout until East Ascension’s lead was 29-9, 1 minute, 38 seconds into the second period. “We had a walk-through before we came here. We talked about everything. We went over what we needed to do. So I didn’t feel the need to call timeout.
“So this was crazy. Sometimes I don’t understand these children.’’
East Ascension (3-1) improved to 2-0 in the 15-team tournament that is following a traditional 16-team bracket that gave Madison Prep a first-round bye.
The Spartans, who defeated Division III semifinalist Country Day on Wednesday, advanced to play the Sophie Wright-Riverside winner in Friday’s second semifinals pairing scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Wright gym.
Wright played Riverside in Thursday’s late game after defeating Thurgood Marshall of Fort Bend, Texas, 94-55, in its first-round opener.
“The first quarter was one of our better defensive performances,’’ EA coach Barry Whittington said. “Our goal always has been to give up no more than 12 points in a quarter. We haven’t been very consistent in doing that so far. But when you’re able to do that, you’re usually able to win more games.’’
McDonogh 35 guard Shetee Stewart scored 22 points and was the Roneagles’ lone scorer to reach double figures.
A Class 4A state semifinalist last season, McDonogh 35 (4-7) fell into the losers bracket after defeating Salmen, 48-47, on a last-second field goal Wednesday night. The Roneagles play the Sophie Wright-Riverside loser at 4 p.m. Friday at Wright.
East Ascension’s largest lead reached 38 points at 63-25 during the final two minutes of the third period after a jump shot near the top of the key by Grayson. McDonogh 35 got no closer than 23 points.
“We’ve got to be able to meet some adversity, handle it and eventually overcome it,’’ Sanders said. “We’ve just got to be more consistent. That was the theme from me for the week. We can’t have all of these peaks and valleys.’’
For East Ascension, coming off a 20-11 season that saw it advance to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, is onward and upward.
“We’re working in some football guys, so it takes a while to build that chemistry,’’ Whittington said. “This is our second game together, so we’re trying to get it together for later down the road in February and March.
“We’re trying to emphasize balanced scoring on offense. (Wednesday) we had five guys in double figures (against Country Day). When you can do that, that makes you hard to guard.’’
Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions
Wednesday, Nov. 28
At Crescent City
Game 1: Crescent City 57, M.L. King 53
Game 2: St. Thomas More 65, KIPP Renaissance 42
At Sophie Wright
Game 7: Sophie Wright 94, Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas, 55
Game 3: Riverside 76, Lusher 55
Game 4: McDonogh 35 48, Salmen 47
Game 5: East Ascension 67, Country Day 57
Game 6: Hahnville 68, Cy-Fair, Houston, Texas, 64
Thursday, Nov. 29
At Crescent City
Game 9: Salmen 50, Country Day 49
Game 10: M.L. King vs. KIPP Renaissance
Game 11: Crescent City vs. St. Thomas More
At Sophie Wright
Game 8: Madison Prep 74, Hahnville 50
Game 12: East Ascension 70, McDonogh 35 45
Game 13: Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas vs. Lusher
Game 14: Sophie Wright vs. Riverside
Friday, Nov. 30
At Crescent City
Game 16: Hahnville vs. Crescent City-St. Thomas More loser, 4 p.m.
Game 17: Country Day vs. Thurgood Marshall-Lusher loser, 5:30 p.m.
At Sophie Wright
Game 15: Cy Fair, Houston, Texas, vs. M.L. King-KIPP Renaissance loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 18: McDonogh 35 vs. Sophie Wright-Riverside loser, 4 p.m.
Game 19: Salmen vs. Thurgood Marshall-Lusher winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 20: Madison Prep vs. Crescent City-St. Thomas More winner, 7 p.m.
Game 21: East Ascension vs. Sophie Wright-Riverside winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
At Sophie Wright
Game 22: Game 15 loser vs. Game 19 loser, noon
Consolation championship (Game 23): Game 15 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m.
Third-place game (Game 25): Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 4 p.m.
Championship final (Game 26): Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.