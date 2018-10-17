It wasn’t always pretty and it wasn’t a sweep, but the Ben Franklin did enough to get it done against Sacred Heart.
Darian Duroncelet had 13 kills and 10 digs, Isabella Summa added 11 kills and 19 digs and Ben Franklin (27-6) snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Sacred Heart 25-16, 11-25, 25-19, 25-19.
While the Cardinals look unstoppable in the second set, the other three sets were largely back and forth with the Falcons prevailing.
Ben Franklin coach Jodee Pulizzano said that while her team struggled, she was proud they were able to rebound after losing to Cabrini on Tuesday night.
“I believe that we struggled both emotionally and physically,” Pulizzano said. “But I think a win like this helps us out a lot, especially after letting one slip away last night. Adversity always makes you stronger and you never know how your team’s going to react after a loss or not playing well.
"I thought we did a great job stepping up, even if it was a struggle at times.”
Sacred Heart (14-11) was led by Bailey Axelrod, who had a game-high 35 digs. The Falcons' team effort, however, was simply too much for Sacred Heart to overcome.
“Franklin’s a good team,” Sacred Heart coach Ashley Ruckert said. “We knew coming in that this would be a tough match. We’re at a good point in the season to have a match like this because even though they’re not a division opponent, they’re still getting us ready for the playoffs which is what we need right now.
"I was happy with the way the girls responded after (the first set) to come out strong in set two. It was a good match all the way around and it was a good night.”
The first set was a seesaw battle with a 9-9 tie. Franklin scored six of the next eight, however, to build a lead. Following a Sacred heart timeout, the Falcons scored 10 of the last 15 points in pulling away to win 25-16.
The second set was never in question as the Cardinals jumped out to an 11-2 lead early and never looked back in a 25-11 win.
The third set started just as intensely as the first as the two teams battled to a 4-4 tie before Franklin scored four straight to pull ahead 8-4 en route to a 25-19 win.
The final set appeared to be going smooth for Franklin as it jumped out to an 18-10 lead before allowing Sacred Heart to score six straight and pull within two. Franklin got it together, however, going on to score fou straight and take the set 25-19 and the match.