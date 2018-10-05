District 9-2A football supremacy appears headed for Metairie.
Specifically, it appears headed for Country Day School.
Justin Ibieta engineered the third come-from-behind victory of the season for the Cardiac Cajuns, passing for 372 yards and four touchdowns and scoring on a game-winning 1-yard quarterback sneak with 32 seconds remaining to produce a breathtaking 35-31 victory against Newman on Friday night.
“This is unbelievable,’’ said Ibieta, completed 28 of 45 passes and rushed for another 69 yards on 23 carries. “We just keep fighting to the end as long as we have a chance. We always think we have a chance to win until it’s over.’’
Country Day (6-0 overall, 2-0) needed three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally from deficits of 21-0, 28-7 and 31-14 to hand Newman (6-1, 1-1) — the reigning district champion — its first loss in 18 regular-season games.
Country Day and Newman entered the game ranked Nos. 1 and 3 in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for small schools in addition to being ranked sixth and fifth, respectively, in Class 2A.
Ibieta threw scoring passes covering 8, 8 and 32 yards to wide receiver Christian Becnel in addition to finding receiver C.D. St. Hilaire from 9 yards out to score the first of Country Day’s three fourth-period touchdowns.
Ibieta’s 1-yard sneak capped a six-play, 70-yard drive in the final 1 minute, 26 seconds that consumed only 54 seconds. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ibieta completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards on the possession that also was buoyed by a Newman pass interference three plays before the touchdown that produced a first-and-10 at the Greenies’ 22-yard line.
“It’s a special day to be a Cajun,’’ said Joe Chango, Country Day's sweat-soaked coach. “I think a lot of people did think we were dead. I’m so proud of our players and our staff. They believed we could win.’’
Somewhat lost in Newman’s defeat was an equally brilliant performance by the Greenies' returning All-Metro selection, Martin Butcher. Newman’s senior quarterback passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for a team-leading 94 yards on 14 carries to stake the Greenies to their three sizable leads.
Butcher completed 16 of 29 passes with scoring throws of 7 and 74 yards to wide receiver Murray Calhoun, along with 8- and 66-yard touchdowns to receivers John Charbonnet and Tyson Ford.
The game’s only turnover came on the final play when a desperation heave by Butcher from Newman’s 48-yard line was intercepted by Becnel at the Country Day 5.
Country Day likely still must defeat Riverside in Week 9 at home to secure its first district championship in football in Class 2A.
“This is my first group of (seniors),’’ Chango said. “I think they take on the personality of their head coach and that of the staff. I think that’s why they have such a relentless passion to win.’’