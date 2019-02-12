Carver won its first district championship in boys basketball in more than a decade Tuesday night.
But there was little celebration of a 55-32 District 10-4A victory against Kennedy due to a fourth-quarter fight between two opposing players that escalated into an ugly bench-clearing faceoff which brought scores of fans onto the Carver gym court.
Game officials halted the contest with three minutes, 20 seconds remaining when fans filled the court to join in the pushing and shoving that required intervention by New Orleans police.
Police then escorted both teams to their respective locker rooms before clearing the gym.
“It’s very unfortunate because we want our kids to be able to play in a safe environment and we want our fans to be able to enjoy the game,’’ Carver coach Nathaniel Roche said somberly afterward. “It’s one of those things that we never want to happen during the course of a game.’’
It was unclear which players were involved in the initial fighting, although Roche said the altercation began when an unidentified Kennedy player grabbed and then threw a punch at one of his players while Carver guard Hakeem Shaw was preparing to shoot a second free throw attempt.
Kennedy coach Jason Jackson declined to comment beyond referring to the game’s officiating and stating that, “The refs were horrible. That’s all I’ve got to say.’’
Kennedy’s coaching staff was issued three technical fouls during the game that resulted in Jackson’s ejection with 4:12 remaining and his team trailing, 52-27. Jackson initially refused to leave the court after the final technical and had to be escorted out of the playing area by security officers.
It also is unclear whether the two teams will face any Louisiana High School Athletic Association sanctions that might affect their participation in the upcoming Class 4A state playoffs.
Carver (25-6 overall, 5-0 in 10-4A) has one game remaining at Sophie Wright on 6 p.m. Wednesday while Kennedy (18-15 overall, 3-2 in 10-4A) has completed its regular season.
The Rams did not trail in the game in racing to their first district championship in boys basketball since 2004.
With guard Michael Pajeaud and forward Solomon Washington scoring 11 and 10 respectively and guards Dantrell Brown and Shaw contributing 9 and 8 points, the Rams jumped out to a 24-13 advantage at halftime and never looked back.
Carver used a 21-5 run at the start of the fourth period to remove all suspense from the contest and take a 54-27 lead on a driving layup to the basket by Brown 46 seconds before the game-ending fight.
Winning a district championship, Roche said, “That was an amazing opportunity to be able to bring a district championship to this community. We just want to build on that success now and keep it going.’’
Forward Daniel Arzu was Kennedy’s only player to reach double figures in scoring a game-high 14 points to go with 8 rebounds.
Carver took command of a fast-paced first half that featured 21 turnovers between the sides and the host Rams holding a 24-13 lead at intermission.
Kennedy committed 12 of those turnovers to help the Rams lead 24-13 at halftime and 9-2 following the first quarter. Turnovers were less a factor in the second half as each side finished with a total of 16.
CARVER 55, KENNEDY 32
Kennedy 2 11 9 10 -- 32
Carver 9 15 9 22 -- 55
Kennedy: Chrison Keasley 5; Markelle Carrie 5; Eugene Thomas 6; Daniel Arzu 14; Sean Coleman 2.
Carver: Ray Walker 5; Hakeem Shaw 8; Michael Jones 2; Dantrell Brown 9; Fredwood Evans6; Chrishon Cager 4; Solomon Washington 10; Michael Pajeaud 11.
3-pointers: Kennedy – Markelle Carrie 1; Daniel Arzu. Carver – Ray Walker 1; Fredwood Evans 2; Solomon Washington 1.
Team records: Kennedy 18-15 overall, 3-2 in District 10-4A; Carver 25-6 overall, 5-0 in 10-4A.