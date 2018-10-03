Rachel Schulingkamp has been looking for “the performance” all season long from her squad.
Wednesday night on the road against district-leading Fontainebleau, the Mandeville volleyball coach got it.
Mandeville (13-8, 5-2) got right back into the District 5-I championship race after defeating Fontainebleau (14-8, 6-1) in three games 29-27, 25-23, 25-20.
The eighth-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools poll, Mandeville was led by 10 kills each from Sadie Gomez and Emery Prokasy. Ashlynn Anderson had six kills and 32 assists, and Taylor Pierce led the way for Mandeville with 26 digs.
“Best performance we have had all season long,” Mandeville’s Caroline Bonner said. “Not just on the court, but the energy off the court as well. Everyone did their absolute best, and when it all comes together like that and you can go on the road and beat a quality Fontainebleau squad like we did, you can’t not be happy with your performance.”
Suffering its first loss in league play, Fontainebleau was led by eight kills by Stephanie Schurr and seven from Katherine Carroll. The seventh-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools poll, Fontainebleau had defeated Mandeville in five games in its previous matchup on Sept. 11.
The closeness of the first matchup between the two squads was evident from the start of the match Wednesday as the two teams battled to a 29-27 decision in Game 1.
After Mandeville started the match up 4-1, a 7-1 Fontainebleau run gave it a 8-5 advantage. Once Mandeville tied the match 10-10, the margin wouldn’t be more than two points for the remainder of the opening game. Two points away from losing the first game at 23-21 Mandeville was able to come back to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
Riding the positive momentum of the marathon Game 1 win, Mandeville never trailed in Game 2. The closest Fontainebleau got was tying the match 13-13 and then within one at 23-22 before the Skippers were victorious and out to a 2-0 lead in the match.
A come-from-behind effort in Game 3 secured the sweep for the Skippers. Facing elimination, Fontainebleau opened the game with a 6-1 run only to see Mandeville tie it up 12-12 and take the lead at 13-12.
Tied 19-19, a quick 3-0 run gave the Skippers a 22-20 lead they would not relinquish on their way to the three-game sweep.
Fontainebleau and Mandeville both head to the Archbishop Hannan tournament this weekend in Covington beginning Friday.