They may have had a losing record coming into the start of league play, but Northshore High School coach Glenn Rivero knew his tough nondistrict was made for a purpose of getting his team ready for District 6-5A play.
That purpose started to pay off Tuesday night. Behind six shutout innings from senior left-hander Jeremy Martin, the Panthers defeated St. Paul’s 2-1 in Slidell.
With the win, the Panthers climb back to .500 at 8-8 and more importantly start league play 1-0.
St. Paul’s dropped to 12-4 and 0-1 in 6-5A action.
The two teams will square off again Thursday night, but this time in Covington on the St. Paul’s campus.
“You could feel it out here from the get-go,” Martin said. “It was a different atmosphere. It was a district atmosphere. St. Paul’s is a really good team and we have had plenty of battles throughout the years. This is a great way to start off league play, and now the goal is to try and go out there and duplicate this kind of performance on Thursday.”
Northshore got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With one out Brayden Jobert reached on an error. A walk to Christian Garcia and an infield single by Branyan Bounds loaded the bases. Jobert scored on a sacrifice fly by Evan Sauvage to make it 1-0.
The top of the order for the Panthers produced another run in the third inning. With one out, Carson Lore and Jobert singled giving Northshore runners on the corners after a St. Paul’s error.
Garcia walked to load the bases before Bounds drove in Lore with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.
Andrew Landry gave up an unearned run in the seventh to pick up the save.
But the story of the game for the Panthers was Martin. The senior ace allowed two hits, striking out six and walking two. Only two batters reached third base against Martin, who stranded eight runners.
“Before the game and in the bullpen before things got going, I felt really good,” Martin said. “The movement on really all of my pitches was there. I was ready to go. Credit my teammates to helping me get out of some tough spots with some outstanding plays in the field.”