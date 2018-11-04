As a two-time reigning state champion and now a second consecutive No. 1 seed in Class 4A, the undefeated Karr Cougars would like to show their appreciation.
Being No. 1 yet again, Karr coach Brice Brown said, “is a testament to how hard the kids and the staff have been working. So it’s much appreciated. But the way for us to show our appreciation is we’ve got to prove the state right and prove that we were the No. 1 seed. And the only way we can do that is by winning.’’
Karr’s 10-0 Appreciation Tour starts Friday in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs with a 7 p.m. home game versus No. 32 Minden scheduled for Behrman Stadium.
The District 9-4A champions are joined by 23 other New Orleans area schools that have earned berths in the five classifications of the upcoming Non-Select School state playoffs in which the top 16 seeds in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A earn first-round home games.
District 9-4A runner-up Warren Easton (7-2) earned the No. 2 seed in Class 4A after coming inches short of a scoring a winning two-point conversion in the final minute of a 21-20 loss to Karr on Thursday.
The championship chase culminates in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic scheduled for Dec. 6-8 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
District 7 champion Destrehan (9-1) is the No. 2 seed in Class 5A behind West Monroe (10-0) and leads a contingent of eight New Orleans area teams headed into the 32-team field of the state’s highest Non-Select classification.
The other local 5A programs to advance are No. 4 Ehret (9-1), No. 12 Slidell (8-2), No. 18 Landry-Walker (6-4) No. 12 Fontainebleau (6-4), No. 22 Hahnville (5-5), No. 26 Chalmette (6-4) and No. 28 East St. John (5-5),
In addition to Karr and Easton in 4A, undefeated Lakeshore (10-0) is a No. 5 seed followed by No. 13 Pearl River (7-2), No. 14 Belle Chasse (8-2), No. 19 Carver (7-3), No. 23 Helen Cox (5-5), No. 24 McDonogh 35 (5-5) and No. 30 Franklinton (4-6) complete a group of nine local teams advancing in 4A.
Carver is scheduled to play at Belle Chasse at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game.
In Class 3A, whose top seed is Iota, only No. 9 St. James (7-3) earned a first-round home game among the four local teams to advance. District 9-3A champion Sophie Wright (6-4), No. 29 Cohen (6-4) and No. 32 KIPP Renaissance (3-7) must travel with KIPP facing No. 1 Iota.
Ninth-seeded Pine 7-3) and No. 21 South Plaquemines (2-8) are local teams to advance to the Class 2A playoffs where Many is top-seeded.
In Class 1A, District 8 and reigning state champion West St. John (7-2) was the lone local team to advance to the 27-team field in Class 1A as No. 5 seed. Oak Grove is the top seed.