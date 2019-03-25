New Orleans Area High School Softball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 24; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northshore                             12-2            5-0

Mandeville                              12-2            6-1

Ponchatoula                            12-4            4-4

Fontainebleau                         10-4            3-4

Slidell                                     8-14            3-5

Covington                               5-12            3-5

Hammond                               5-13            1-6

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                14-7            3-0

Destrehan                               9-14            2-0

Central Lafourche                    8-10            2-0

Thibodaux                               4-8             1-1

H.L. Bourgeois                        6-10-1         1-2

East St. John                          5-7              0-3

Terrebonne                             2-10            0-3

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                              12-4            3-0

East Jefferson                         3-7              3-1

Higgins                                   10-7            2-1

Ehret                                      4-6             2-1

Bonnabel                                2-4             2-3

Landry-Walker                       3-5              1-2

West Jefferson                       1-5              1-2                       

Grace King                             0-8             0-4

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Dominican                             13-2            4-0

John Curtis                            16-4            2-2

Mount Carmel                         5-8             2-2

Chapelle                                3-11            0-4

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                              11-5             5-0

Franklinton                             14-4            3-1

Pearl River                              8-6             3-2

St. Scholastica                       9-5-1           1-4

Salmen                                  1-12            0-5   

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Academy of Our Lady              8-3              3-0

Belle Chasse                           14-5            3-1

Karr                                       4-3              1-1

Warren Easton                        2-3              1-3

McMain                                  4-4              0-1

Helen Cox                              1-3              0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Cabrini                                   5-9              3-0

Riverdale                                6-8             2-0   

Ben Franklin                            4-4             1-1

Carver                                    3-1              1-1

Kennedy                                 0-5              0-2

NOMMA                                  1-4              0-2

McDonogh 35                          0-5             0-1

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                  13-5            2-0

Albany                                   15-7            1-1

Jewel Sumner                         8-13            1-1

Loranger                                 4-9-1          1-2

Bogalusa                                1-9              0-1

District 9-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                   9-5              2-0

KIPP Renaissance                   0-5             0-2

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                12-7            2-0

De La Salle                            6-3              2-0

Haynes                                  9-2             1-1

Ursuline                                 5-6              1-1

St. James                               8-8             0-2

Lusher                                   6-3              0-2

*Donaldsonville                       0-2             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                 8-4             1-0

Pine                                       6-8             2-1

Pope John Paul II                    1-11           1-1

Independence                         2-4             0-2

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                10-5            1-0

Country Day                            7-3              1-0

Patrick Taylor                           6-4             0-1

Livingston                                0-3             0-1

*St. Mary’s                              0-0             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Fisher                                     7-2            2-0

South Plaquemines                 10-2           1-1

McGehee                                3-5            1-2

St. Katharine Drexel               0-2             0-1

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                 10-4            4-0

Houma Christian                    10-7            4-0

St. Martin’s                            3-6              2-2

West St. John                         2-4             1-3

Ecole Classique                      1-6              1-3

Varnado                                 2-5              0-4

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Holden                                   16-4            5-0

Maurepas                               10-8            3-1

Runnels                                  10-8            2-3

Mount Hermon                        8-6             1-3

Kenner Discovery                    2-6             0-4

*Morris Jeff                            0-1              0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                  1-2             1-0

Family Christian                      1-2             1-1

First Baptist Christian              0-0             0-0

