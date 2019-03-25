New Orleans Area High School Softball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 24; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 12-2 5-0
Mandeville 12-2 6-1
Ponchatoula 12-4 4-4
Fontainebleau 10-4 3-4
Slidell 8-14 3-5
Covington 5-12 3-5
Hammond 5-13 1-6
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 14-7 3-0
Destrehan 9-14 2-0
Central Lafourche 8-10 2-0
Thibodaux 4-8 1-1
H.L. Bourgeois 6-10-1 1-2
East St. John 5-7 0-3
Terrebonne 2-10 0-3
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 12-4 3-0
East Jefferson 3-7 3-1
Higgins 10-7 2-1
Ehret 4-6 2-1
Bonnabel 2-4 2-3
Landry-Walker 3-5 1-2
West Jefferson 1-5 1-2
Grace King 0-8 0-4
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Dominican 13-2 4-0
John Curtis 16-4 2-2
Mount Carmel 5-8 2-2
Chapelle 3-11 0-4
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 11-5 5-0
Franklinton 14-4 3-1
Pearl River 8-6 3-2
St. Scholastica 9-5-1 1-4
Salmen 1-12 0-5
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Academy of Our Lady 8-3 3-0
Belle Chasse 14-5 3-1
Karr 4-3 1-1
Warren Easton 2-3 1-3
McMain 4-4 0-1
Helen Cox 1-3 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Cabrini 5-9 3-0
Riverdale 6-8 2-0
Ben Franklin 4-4 1-1
Carver 3-1 1-1
Kennedy 0-5 0-2
NOMMA 1-4 0-2
McDonogh 35 0-5 0-1
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 13-5 2-0
Albany 15-7 1-1
Jewel Sumner 8-13 1-1
Loranger 4-9-1 1-2
Bogalusa 1-9 0-1
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 9-5 2-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-5 0-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 12-7 2-0
De La Salle 6-3 2-0
Haynes 9-2 1-1
Ursuline 5-6 1-1
St. James 8-8 0-2
Lusher 6-3 0-2
*Donaldsonville 0-2 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 8-4 1-0
Pine 6-8 2-1
Pope John Paul II 1-11 1-1
Independence 2-4 0-2
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 10-5 1-0
Country Day 7-3 1-0
Patrick Taylor 6-4 0-1
Livingston 0-3 0-1
*St. Mary’s 0-0 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Fisher 7-2 2-0
South Plaquemines 10-2 1-1
McGehee 3-5 1-2
St. Katharine Drexel 0-2 0-1
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 10-4 4-0
Houma Christian 10-7 4-0
St. Martin’s 3-6 2-2
West St. John 2-4 1-3
Ecole Classique 1-6 1-3
Varnado 2-5 0-4
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 16-4 5-0
Maurepas 10-8 3-1
Runnels 10-8 2-3
Mount Hermon 8-6 1-3
Kenner Discovery 2-6 0-4
*Morris Jeff 0-1 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 1-2 1-0
Family Christian 1-2 1-1
First Baptist Christian 0-0 0-0