Practice makes perfect, and it surely applied to Karr's Demi Howard.
Howard's 3-pointer in the final minute lifted the Cougars to a 36-33 win over Helen Cox in District 9-4A play Friday night.
The pivotal sequence began with Howard sinking a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Cougars up 35-33 with 35 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing Cox inbound play, Taliya Ruffin stole the ball back and got fouled. Ruffin made one free throw with 12 seconds remaining and Karr held on for the win.
“I just try to do that every day," Howard said. "I go hard at practice, so I was just looking forward to it. This was a very big win for us because we came out here, we played hard. This is a good team, so we had to give them their props.”
Karr coach Jack Washington said the win was important for the Cougars (16-11, 3-0 in District 9-4A) with only three games left in the regular season.
“That was a big game, it’s a district game," Washington said. "That made it so important and huge for my girls because they work hard.
"We work on it at practice. We work on those situations everyday. We knew the quality of the team we were playing against, so we prepared all week for that. We knew it was going to be tight.”
Cox (15-7, 1-2) led 18-15 at halftime behind strong play from Mya Phillips.
With less two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Karr took the lead for the first time behind a seven-point quarter from Howard. The Cougars led 27-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“That’s what she does,” Washington said. “She’s got a big heart. She’s the captain. She’s a sophomore. It wasn’t surprising to me, because she knows she has the green light, and when you feel it, you take it.”
A big moment when Phillips fouled out with just more than three minutes left in the game. Phillips finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The lead changed hands four times in the final six minutes.
“Turnovers (in the final minutes) were crucial," Cox coach Barbar Weary-Cox said. They came down and hit the big 3-pointer. We had chances to capitalize, missing free throws. It came down to just turning the ball over at the wrong time."
Karr's Tatyana Barber helped to control the paint in finishing 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist, two blocks and two steals.
“I liked my performance tonight because I made most of my shots and I barely do. I knew this was going to be hard game so I put my best effort out there,” Barber said. “It was important for us to play as a team so we could work together to get this win, because that was a good team that we played and we still managed to beat them.”
Cox will face West Jefferson on Tuesday while Karr takes on KIPP Booker T. Washington on Thursday.