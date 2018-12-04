After stumbling offensively against a pesky East Jefferson team for two-plus quarters, St. Augustine took a solid first step to winning its 17th Newman Invitational Tournament championship Tuesday.
The Purple Knights hung precariously to a 28-25 lead two minutes into the third period before a 9-0 run cleared the way for a 70-41 victory over the Warriors at the Cotonio Palaestra on Newman’s campus.
St. Aug (8-2) has won 16 of the 54 Newman tournaments, more than any other school. The Knights meet Mobile UMS Wright, which defeated John Curtis, at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“Their depth was too much for us,” East Jeff coach Ryan Dicharry said. “Give them credit. They pressured us from the start. They played great half-court defense.”
St. Augled 26-19 at halftime on the strength of 11 for 11 free-throw shooting. EJ (4-3) made only 1 of 5 free throws.
“The game could have been tied at half,” Dicharry said. “They made their free throws, and we didn’t.”
The Knights also had only one 3-pointer in the opening half, far off their pace of seven-plus per game. The Warriors began the third period with a 6-2 run and it was a close game at 28-25.
That’s when St. Augustine kicked its full-court game into full speed.
Jalvin Mitchell sandwiched a pair of fast break buckets around a 3-pointer by Damon Landry for a 35-25 lead. A rebound followup by Decon Jefferson and Demarcus Robertson’s basket off an in-bounds play closed the third period with the Knights leading 39-25.
“We didn’t handle their pressure well, then in the third quarter they scored off … three or four out of bounds plays,” Dicharry said.
A 31-point fourth quarter, including seven 3-pointers, sealed the outcome.
“Give them credit in the first half," St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “They did a great job of guarding us and disrupting what we wanted to do. These 3:30 games, the players are still in that mindset of just getting out of school.”
Johnson said the Knights “just wanted to get up and run and get into our (fast break) offense and get our shooters going.”
St. Aug guard Jaron Pierre led all scorers with 17 points. He scored 13 in the final period, including three 3-pointers. Darius Henry added 10 for the Knights.
Point guard RJ Knighton led East Jeff with 10 points.