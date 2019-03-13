The Eleanor McMain Mustangs football team will take the field this fall with its third head coach in as many years after the school hired journeyman coach Shan Williams Jr. as the next head of the program. He replaces Torri Denis, who coached last season, replacing Kevin Roussell, who stepped down at the end of the 2017 campaign.
Denis’ squad finished winless in his only season, having to forfeit a pair of wins on the field against Lusher, 27-3, and KIPP Booker T. Washington, 28-22, after it was learned the Mustangs use of ineligible players.
Williams Jr. takes the reins of a program with just nine wins in four years, but has a well-rounded coaching background he brings to the table. He most recently coached at White Castle as the team’s defensive coordinator and also served on high school football staffs at South Plaquemines, East St. John, L.B. Landry and Apache Junction in Arizona. Most notably, Williams Jr. also worked for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, as well as Arizona Western College, according to a release from the school.
"I am extremely excited to begin this new journey as the head coach of Eleanor McMain,” Williams Jr. said in a release. “McMain has a strong and rich tradition of excellence and I look forward to bringing my coaching style, energy and winning attitude to such a great educational institution,"
The team kicks off Williams Jr.’s tenure with the Mustangs on Aug. 30 against St. Paul’s in their season-opener.
“After an extensive coaching search, we identified Mr. Williams as the best candidate to lead the McMain football team going forward,” Eleanor McMain Head of School John Green said in a release. “We were overwhelmed with his wealth of knowledge of the game and his track record of success, especially at the high school level.”