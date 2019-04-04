Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA bowling championship
At All-Star Lanes-Baton Rouge
Boys semifinals
Brother Martin 15, Central Lafourche 12
BROTHER MARTIN: Brandon Bonvillain 234, 207; Brennan Brouillette 213; Hunter Dunn 212, 251 (631); Drew Gardner 201, 200; Cody Schaffer 205, 216, 206 (625); Central Lafourche: Andrew Levron 254, 248 (701); Dalton Hirsch 207; Rhett Malbrough 234, Ethan Pitre 244, Conner Domangue 248.
Rummel 20, Central 7
Rummel: Ben Bardwell 241; Josh Bares 213, 224; Andrew Gennaro 235; Luke Hightower 203; Quin Cadella 210
Central: Michael Williston 211
Girls semifinals
Central 14½, South Terrebonne 12½
Central: Destini Geautreaux 210, 200; SOUTH TERREBONNE: Kamryn Fitch 213
Academy of Our Lady 21, East Ascension 6
AOL: Lauryn Hartsell 212; EAST ASCENSION: Hannah Grather 209
Boys final
Brother Martin 21, Rummel 6
BROTHER MARTIN: Brennan Brouilette 205, 200, 267 (672); Will Oertling 226; Hunter Dunn 213, 231; Drew Gardner 258, 217 (651); Cody Schaffer 247, 235 (658); Rummel: Ben Bardwell 223; Quin Cadella 267; Josh Bares 214; Ruben Gendron 212
Girls final
AOL 14½, Central 12½
AOL: Danielle Poussard 212, Macy Glenn 201; Central: Destiny Sheldon 222, Destini Geautreaux 200
Baseball
Eunice 3, Pine Prairie 2
Eunice 002 001 0—3 6 1
Pine Prairie 101 000 0—2 1 1
W — T. Darbonne (114-67) L — Ardoin (108-69). LEADERS — EUNICE: A. Phillips (2-3, RBI); T. Darbonne (1-3); S. Deshotel (1-2, 2 RBI); PINE PRAIRIE: Willis (1-3, RBI); Ortego (0-1, RBI)
Runnels 7, Mt. Hermon 4
Mt. Hermon 100 001 2—4 7 6
Runnels 040 003 x—5 4 2
W — Ricky Harrison L — Travell Brumfield. LEADERS — MT HERMON: T. Brumfield (1-2, 2R); B. Hyatt (2-4, R); C. Smith (0-4, 2 RBIs). RUNNELS: G. Gulley (1-3, 2 RBI); S. Haase (1-3, RBI); R. Harrison (1-4, R).
Zachary 4, Live Oak 0
Live Oak 000 000 0—0 1 2
Zachary 030 010 X—4 5 0
W — T. Hall. L — McCoy. Leaders: LIVE OAK: C. Dickerson (1-3); L. Hutchinson (BB); C. Martin (BB). ZACHARY: C. David (2-3); K. Brown (1-3, RBI); K. Landry (1-2, RBI).
Boys tennis
Dunham 3, University 2
Singles
Nelspn Stafford, University def. Evan Gleason, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
John Melara, Dunham def. Nate Kahn, University 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Oreu Gleason/Michael Dudley, Dunham def. Hunter Schwab/ Chris McNamara, University 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Hayden Dudley/Kyle Pastor, Dunham def. Andrew Moore/Charlie Mackey, University 6-4, 6-3
Thomas Teepell/Carter Crutti, University def. David Crump/Lethan Nguyen, Dunham 6-1, 6-3
St. Michael 3, Dutchtown 2
Singles
Dutchtown won via forfeit
Deandre Smith, Dutchtown def. Colton Pike, St. Michael 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jake Cobb/Chandler Courreges, St. Michael def. Neil Teppar/Daniel Greenwald, Dutchtown 6-0, 6-1
Austin Joseph/Dylan Hart, St. Michael def. Dylan Larzarlene/August Capin, Dutchtown 6-2, 6-4
Ben Berry/Jackson Tolbert, St. Michael def. Parker Smith/JC Chevalier, Dutchtown 6-1, 6-3
West Feliciana 3, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Kerry Matthews, West Feliciana def. Jakarie Davis, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-2
Brendan O’Brien, West Feliciana def. Mason Watson, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Jacob Barnes/Cameron Lindsay, Woodlawn def. Casey Weller/Grant Rome, West Feliciana 6-0, 6-0
Michael Corlew/Jacob Barbosa, West Feliciana def. Devin Trim/Jamarion Johnson, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Girls tennis
St. Michael 3, Dutchtown 2
Singles
Jacqueline LaGrange, Dutchtown def. Camille Hardee, St. Michael 6-0, 6-1
Halima Hamden, Dutchtown def. Allison Kimbrough, St. Michael 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Katheryn Ensminger/Emilie Vidrine, St. Michael def. Alexis Wall/Lindsay Bertman 6-0, 6-1
Madison Spinosa/Ruth Vanhaverbeke, St. Michael def. Rebecca Lilly/Courtney Conelly, Dutchtown 6-4, 7-5
Gracie Wood/Rachel Guarisco, St. Michael def. Maddie Garbiras/Savannah Joy, Dutchtown 6-1, 6-2
University 5, Dunham 0
Singles
Lindy Hataway, University def. Andra Negulescu, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Joubert def. Sarah-Katherine Breland 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Lilli Verma/Mary Clare Beacham def. Anna-Katherine Slaton/Kallie Lodrigue 6-1, 6-1
Macy Bush/Julia Flake def. Keeley Slaton/Joylee Fair 6-0, 6-0
Emma-Kate Conner/Livia Roy def. Mia Jones/Haley Malik 6-0, 6-0
West Feliciana 4, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Rebekah Leming, West Feliciana def. Jennifer Robertson, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Mary Margaret Lindsey, West Feliciana def. Trinity Lavergne, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine/Elsa Pearce, Woodlawn def. Charlotte Harvey/Katelyn Jones, West Feliciana 6-3, 6-2
Laura Lindsey/Mary Field Leak, West Feliciana def. Trinh Nguyen/Christian Jones, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-2
Natalie Wilson/Landry Higgins, West Feliciana def. McKenzie Maggio/Fatima Perez, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-0