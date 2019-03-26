Led by seniors Gavin Freeman and Cory Cook, De La Salle defeated District 10-3A rival Lusher 14-4 at Mike Miley playground Tuesday.
Freeman and Cook both finished the night 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including an RBI triple for Cook.
After leadoff hitter Izzy Fields led off with a double into the right-field gap, Cook got a two-out single off Lusher starter Max Barron, scoring Fields.
Brayden Bryson followed Cook with a single, and he and Cook scored on an error by Lusher center fielder Chad Britton, giving De La Salle (12-4, 3-0) a three-run lead after one inning.
“I thought our approach was really good to start the game,” De La Salle coach Rowland Skinner said. “I thought we barreled a lot of pitches up. Their guy did a good job of competing, but our approach got better as we went on into the 5th and 6th inning and I was proud of our effort and the way we played.”
Lusher (6-5, 0-3) answered in the top of the second inning after getting to De La Salle starting pitcher Ethan Hartenstein.
Nicholas deBlanc singled to center for the Lions’ first hit of the game, sophomore Arnold Little added a double to the left field gap, and Britton cleared the bases with a two-run triple to left-center, giving the Cavaliers a slim 3-2 lead after the top of the second inning.
Freeman added an RBI in the bottom of the second, bringing home Hunter Pulizzano on a double to left field before Coedy Fonseca scored Freeman on a groundout, putting the Cavaliers ahead 5-2 after two innings.
Hartenstein found himself in another jam in the top of the third inning after walking Connor Jones to lead off the inning, followed by a single to freshman Eddie Cerrone. Hartenstein then walked Little and gave up an RBI single to Britton that was bobbled in left field, allowing another run to score, cutting the De La Salle lead to 5-4 after the top of the third.
Cavaliers senior Grant Gebo scored designated hitter Ty Tubbs on a single to center field in the bottom of the third, giving De La Salle a 6-4 lead after three innings. Cook added to his fantastic night with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Fonseca, making the score 7-4 De La Salle.
“Coach Skinner does a great job with his team,” Lusher coach Kyle Walther said. “They did a great job putting the ball in play. We only struck out two or three guys. They just hit them where we weren’t and the five errors killed us. We couldn’t give Max any support.”
The Cavaliers put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning after Pulizzano singled to right field. Fields laid down an outstanding bunt, advancing Pulizzano to second. Barron committed an error on the throw, scoring Pulizzano.
Freeman followed with a single to left scoring Fields for his second RBI of the night. Cook singled to center, scoring Freeman for his third RBI of the game. After a Bryson double, Tubbs added another run with a sacrifice ground out to second base, making the score 11-4. Gebo reached on an error, scoring two more runners in the process, giving De La Salle a 13-4 lead.
Pulizzano added an RBI single to left field, scoring Gebo and giving the Cavaliers a 14-4 win over their district rivals.