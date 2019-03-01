Brother Martin had a chance to win its Division I quarterfinals playoff game against Holy Cross in regulation play. However, forward Dillon DeLatte missed two free throws with 0.3 seconds left.
Undaunted, the Crusaders fought past the Tigers in overtime, as guard Victor Tomlinson helped seal a 60-57 victory with four free throws in the final 51.1 seconds Friday at Holy Cross.
The victory sends Brother Martin (18-16), which had lost both of its District 9-5A games to Holy Cross (27-7) this season, to the state semifinals in Lake Charles. The Crusaders will play St. Augustine, which defeated Shaw on Friday.
“When Dillon missed the free throws, his teammates told him 'We've got your back,' ” Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl said. “I'm so proud of Victor. He's a kid who has had his struggles, but he'sw matured. We lost six games this season where we had the lead late, but this team has come a long way.”
Two Tomlinson free throws and two by forward T.J. Small, who scored a game-high 20 points, gave the Crusaders a 58-52 lead with 24.9 seconds left. Tigers guard/forward Kalil Thomas then sank a long 3-pointer, cutting the margin to 58-55 with 13.2 seconds remaining. Tomlinson was fouled with 11.1 seconds left and again made both.
“They played harder than we did,” Tigers coach Mister Kirkwood said. “We played in spurts. But give credit to Brother Martin. They contested our shots, our drives, well. They played good defense.
“We missed a lot of free throws, and that's on me, because we practice that a lot.”
Holy Cross trailed 38-32 with 2:21 left in the third quarter. The Tigers then went on a 10-0 run to take a 42-38 lead at 7:28 of the fourth quarter. Holy Cross appeared to seize control of the game behind its defense. Holy Cross scored off steals and Thomas hit two big 3-pointers.
However, the Crusaders battled back and took a 46-44 lead on Small's baseline jumper with 1:21 left. The Tigers tied the score on Tyler Beaver's putback with 53.8 seconds left. DeLatte was fouled with 0.3 seconds left shooting a baseline jumper.
Brother Martin led 25-19 at halftime mostly by driving to the basket. Small led the way with nine points mainly on jumpers in the lane and putbacks.
The Crusaders led 17-15 a 4:36 of the second quarter, then went on an 8-2 run to close the half. DeLatte sank a jumper in the lane. Then, after a Holy Cross turnover Small made a jump shot from the corner for a 21-15 lead.