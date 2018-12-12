After the team's head coach announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down, the West Jefferson football team has a new man at the helm.
According to Landry-Walker head coach Emanuel Powell, Bryan Crayton will take over coaching the Buccaneers next fall. Crayton was Powell's co-defensive coordinator this season, before the new West Jefferson coach's stint as an assistant at John Ehret.
Crayton replaces Cyril Crutchfield, who resigned at the end of this season after the Buccaneers' 34-33 District 8-5A win against East Jefferson on Nov. 1. In his four seasons at West Jefferson after taking over in 2015, Crutchfield compiled a 17-23 record that produced no district championships and no state playoff appearances.
His teams finished 5-5, 5-5, 3-7, and 4-6 in 2018, and they were a collective 0-12 against the the top squads in their district: John Ehret, Landry-Walker and Chalmette. Previously, Crutchfield spent 13 seasons at St. Augustine, South Plaquemines and Port Sulphur, where he amassed a 127-45 record with three state titles and five state finals appearances.
Just days after Crutchfield's resignation last month, West Jefferson athletic director Mary Carter said that the school was looking for a new coach who not only could give the program a boost, but who was eager to stay rooted with the Buccaneers for the long haul.
"We're looking for a person who is looking forward to being the head coach at West Jefferson," she said. "And it's not just about football. We want to have someone who's interested in being at West Jefferson long term."