Don’t look now, but the First Baptist volleyball team is playing its best volleyball of the season.
Behind 15 kills, six digs and seven aces from senior Olivia Gaudin, the Eagles swept past Christ Episcopal 25-11, 25-17 and 25-16 in Covington.
Brianna Dukes also had a big night for the Eagles (8-6, 4-0 in 7-V) with 11 kills. Madison Scharfenstein added five digs and five aces. Statistics for Christ Episcopal (4-14, 2-2 in 7-V) were not available.
A battle between the two smallest schools in St. Tammany Parish, First Baptist jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the opening game and saw its lead balloon to as much as 19-5 on its way to the 1-0 advantage in the match.
The Eagles again jumped out to another big lead in game two, erupting for a 7-2 start. Christ Episcopal responded well, getting as close as 9-6, but the Eagles scored 16 of the next 25 points in the match to take the all-important 2-0 lead with the 25-17 win.
Christ Episcopal’s run would come in the third game when it took a brief 12-11 lead before the Eagles took control to complete the sweep.
“We are playing really good volleyball right now,” Gaudin said. “You want to be playing your best volleyball towards the end of the regular season and that is what we are doing. The young kids are starting to get it and we look nothing like the team that struggled earlier in the season. Give credit to this entire team. We are growing up and its starting show with the wins we are getting out on the court.”