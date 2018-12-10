Boys basketball
Brother Martin 43, Chalmette 34
Chalmette 5 11 11 7-34
Brother Martin 7 8 21 7-43
SCORING: CHALMETTE: Green 14, Green 9, Williams 4, Cooper 3, Ceaser 3, Dyson 1; BROTHER MARTIN: Small 15, Perez 10, Schneller 4, Tomlinson 3, Delatte 3, Griffin 3, Delord 3, Ranlett 2
3-POINT GOALS: Chalmette 2 (Green, Ceaser); Brother Martin 5 (Perez 2, Tomlinson, Delord, Griffin)
Records: Chalmette 6-6; Brother Martin 6-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Brother Martin 64, Chalmette 60
Jesuit 65, East Feliciana 20
Jesuit 13 16 21 10-65
East Feliciana 2 5 2 11-20
SCORING: JESUIT: Morgan 20, Deblisox 9, Hanutt 9, Washington 8, McMain 7, Brewer 3, Laforte 2, Steele 2, Artgoes 2, Gordon 1; EAST FELICIANA: R. London 11, D. Patin 8, R. White 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Jesuit (Morgan 3, Deblisox 3, Washington 2); East Feliciaana 1 (London)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jesuit 49, East Feliciana 24
Ponchatoula 80, Family Christian 42
Ponchatoula 25 17 19 19-80
Family Christian 9 11 6 16-42
SCORING: PONCHATOULA: Ryan Elzy 16, Brendan Burton 14, Connor Osbourne 12, Gerakoe Tony 7, Voiscis Mosley 6, Payton Anderson 6, Jeremiah Dunbar 4, Quavo Brown 4, TJ Finley 3, Uland Thorn 2, Darbers Corbin 2, Jacoby Matthews 2, Jacob Adams 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Trevor Washington 14, AJ Mercier 12, Greg Dunbar 6, Issac Dickey 5, Cameron Young 2, Briceson Morton 2, Blake Turner 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Ponchatoula 2 (Burton, Tony); Family Christian 1 (Washington)
Records: Ponchatoula 8-3; Family Christian 6-13