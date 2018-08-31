The Guy LeCompte era at Holy Cross has begun.
Punctuated by an exclamation point, no less.
The Tigers kicked off their first season under their new coach in impressive fashion, dominating play on both sides of the football for a 59-0 season-opening victory against Higgins on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Junior quarterback Bryan Broussard passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns to highlight a 467-yard output by LeCompte’s Air Raid offense, while linebacker Tyler Grubbs and safety Chase Rouzano led a smothering defensive charge that produced four turnovers and limited the Hurricanes to minus 35 yards rushing and 26 total.
“I thought we played a really good game,” said Grubbs, who intercepted a pass and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Tigers’ fourth touchdown of a 38-0 first half. “We prepared very well and it showed on the field. We’ve got some things to improve on, but overall I thought we played a pretty good game.”
The Tigers were cognizant of the significance of LeCompte’s debut following his nine seasons as a successful head coach and offensive innovator at Mandeville, where he directed the Skippers to three Class 5A state semifinals appearances.
“When he came in, I think everybody got excited,” Grubbs said. “This game was more about us showing him what we’re capable of doing more than anything else. We want to show him how we can really play.”
The Tigers did that in scoring on their initial three possessions and five of their first six of the first half while holding Higgins to minus-15 yards and no first downs in the opening 24 minutes.
Junior running back Celvin Hulbert scored three touchdowns, including the first two of the game via a run of 5 yards and an 18-yard reception from Broussard that were sandwiched around a 34-yard field by Nolan Heitmeir.
Broussard completed 15 of 27 passes without being intercepted while recording completions of 32, 38, 20, 49, 20 and 43 yards. Junior wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood was Broussard’s favorite target in amassing 154 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
“I love him. We all love him,” Broussard said of LeCompte. “He gives us that spark. First off, nobody can keep up with the pace of our offense. We’re blessed to have him. This is a big opportunity for us.”
Kirkwood scored the Tigers’ third touchdown on a 5-yard square-out delivered by Broussard late in the second quarter. That score was followed by Grubbs’ touchdown via the recovery of a blocked punt with 34 seconds remaining.
Running back Jaden Handy followed with a 2-yard scoring run 16 seconds later following a fumble recovery at the 2-yard line by defensive end David Barnes to close the first-half scoring.
Hulbert recorded his third touchdown on a 1-yard run to open the third period en route to rushing for 41 yards on seven carries.
Rouzano recorded the Tigers’ third interception midway through the third period and returned the turnover 47 yards for the game’s second-to-last touchdown.
Rouzano’s touchdown was followed by a 2-yard scoring run by reserve back Jordan Hurwitz that closed the scoring with 1:13 remaining in the third period. Hurwitz also paced a 156-yard rushing attack with 87 yards on nine carries.
Grubbs and cornerback Dru Stephens additionally recorded interceptions.
“I’m very proud of these guys based on where we started and where we are now,” LeCompte said. “I’m very proud of the work these guys have put in and with the way that they’ve bought into our system. As far as the coaching staff I’ve inherited, I couldn’t be more pleased with them. Their work ethic is second to none. I’m blessed to be with them.”