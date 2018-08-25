(Teams listed in the order of their predicted finish. * denotes returning starter; # denotes district game; All home games listed in capital letters)
JOHN CURTIS PATRIOTS
Coach: J.T. Curtis (50th season, 569-64-6).
Last year’s record: 11-2 overall; 6-0 in District 9-5A; Division I state finalist.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR Lance Williams, Sr.; WR Joel Taylor, Jr.; WR Javon Davis, Fr.; WR Artis Buckley, Jr.; TE Princeton Stevens, 5-10, 200, Sr.; TE Conner Orgeron, Fr.; LT *Rudolph Bolds, 6-0, 290, So., and John Drake, 6-2, 240, So.; LG *Preston Guedry, Sr., and Brance Wunstell, Fr.; C Joey Dalferes, 6-1, 290, Jr.; RG Eric Bumbardner, 6-2, 285, Jr., and Michael Kernion6-1, 260, Jr.; RT *Robert Pizzolato, 6-4, 305, Jr., and Juan Gonzales, So.; QB *Collin Guggenheim, 5-11, 185, Jr., and Austin McCready, 6-1, 170, Jr.; RB Ma’Khi Smith, 5-9, 180, Sr., Shane Goins, Jr.; RB Choncee Crum, 5-10, 180, Jr., and August Berry, 5-4, 145, Sr.; RB Corey Wren, 5-10, 155, Jr., and Ronald Poole, So.
Defense
DL Joseph Kreger, Jr., and John Edmunds, 6-1, 235, Jr.; DL Elinus Noel III, 6-2, 300, So., and Collin Rome, 5-10, 215, Jr.; DL *Colby Orgeron, 6-5, 230, Sr., and Trey Norman, Fr.; OLB Josh Valentine, Sr., and Zecheriah Blake, 6-0, 210, Jr.; ILB *Matthew Jayne, Jr., and Reggie Bergerson, So.; ILB Jayden Barfield, 6-2, 225, Sr., and Jayshaun Williams, 6-0, 200, Jr.; OLB *Angelo Anderson, 6-3, 345, Jr., and Amir Phillips, 5-8, 285, Sr.; CB *Caleb Spann, 5-10, 170, So.; CB Dante Thomas, 6-0, 160, Sr., and Jourdan Stipe, 5-10, 150, So.; FS *Brenton Clofer, 5-10, 190, Sr., and Kerry McMillion, So.; SS *Donald Clay, 5-11, 175, Sr., and Gareth LeBlanc, So.; NB Brendon Wilcox, Sr., or Dominic Brown, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Special teams
P/PK **Austin McCready, 6-1, 170, Jr.; P Logan O’Neil, So.; PK Elinus Noel III, 6-2, 300, So.; DS *Zachary Englander, 6-3, 180, Sr., and John Drake, 6-2, 240, So.; RS Corey Wren, 5-10, 155, Jr., and Lance Williams, Jr.; RS Shane Goins, Jr., and Javon Davis, Fr.
3 Players to watch: The Patriots have made two significant personnel moves involving juniors by switching arguably their best defender, Angelo Anderson, from defensive tackle to outside linebacker and swapping Choncee Crum from linebacker to running back. Junior Austin McCready is a standout as a punter and placekicker in addition to serving as backup to stellar starting quarterback Collin Guggenheim.
Key game: The Patriots’ aspirations of a three-peat as Catholic League champions likely will be determined in the final three weekends of October when they face St. Augustine, Holy Cross and Rummel in succession.
Outlook: Fret not Patriots fans. Although Curtis has not won a state championship since 2013, a dry spell of four years that coincides with a move up into the state’s highest classification, 5A, relief could be on the way. In junior Collin Guggenheim, the Patriots possess one of the state’s most dynamic dual threat quarterbacks, who begins his third season as a starter. Guggenheim directed Curtis to a second consecutive Catholic League championship last season that ended with the second of two Division I state runner-up finishes behind Catholic-Baton Rouge (2017) and Jesuit (2014). Guggenheim was responsible for 2,011 yards and 25 touchdowns with his running (976 yards, 18 TDs) and passing (1,035, 7 TDs). What better golden anniversary gift for Coach J.T. Curtis than a 27th state championship.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 LANDRY-WALKER Behrman
Sept. 6 Bishop Lynch, Dallas Shreveport
Sept. 14 Parkview Baptist Parkview Baptist
Sept. 21 BROTHER MARTIN# Yulman
Sept. 27 Warren Easton Gormley
Oct. 5 Jesuit# Yulman
Oct. 12 St. Augustine# Yulman
Oct. 19 HOLY CROSS# Bertolino
Oct. 27 Rummel# Yenni
Nov. 2 SHAW# Yulman
RUMMEL RAIDERS
Coach: Jay Roth, 24th season, 219-59-0.
Last year’s record: 6-5 overall; 2-4 in District 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Koy Moore, 6-0, 170, Jr.; WR Jacob Renton, 5-10, 160, Sr.; WR Jack Mirambell, 5-8, 160, Jr.; WR Amour Rachal, 6-0, 190, Jr.; TE Carlton Williams, 6-2, 205, Sr.; LT Brenton Bachemin, 6-2, 250, Jr.; LG George LaFargue, 5-11, 285, Jr., and *Anthony Harrison, 5-10, 340, Sr.; C Te’Ron LaBorde, 5-11, 235, So.; RG Ethan Bairnsfather, 6-0, 235, Sr.; RT *Zach Smith, 6-0, 275, Sr.; QB *Chandler Fields, 6-0, 190, Sr.; FB Logan Bertucci, 5-9, 195, So.; RB *Jaelen Sturgis, 5-9, 220, Jr.; RB *Logan Diggs, 5-11, 170, So.
Defense
DE Caboz Craig, 5-9, 225, So.; DT *Evonce Brown, 5-9, 205, Jr.; DT Jalen Johnson, 5-11, 245, Sr.; DE Jordon Williams, 6-0, 225, Jr.; OLB Joey Armit, 5-7, 150, Sr.; SLB Kyler Rodriguez, 5-9, 190, Jr.; MLB Aaron Thomas, 5-10, 215, Jr., and Kolbe Fields, 5-11, 195, So.; WLB *Quinton Cage, 5-9, 175, Jr.; CB Dominic Corona, 5-7, 155, Sr., and Gavin Holmes, 5-9, 135, Jr.; FS *Ron Franklin, 6-0, 170, Sr.; SS Donovan Kaufman, 5-9, 185, Jr.; CB Malik Woodbery, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Special teams
P/PK Patrick Vanderbrook, 5-11, 165, Jr.; RS Koy Moore, 6-0, 170, Jr.; RS Donovan Kaufman, 5-9, 185, Jr.; RS Logan Diggs, 5-11, 170, So.
3 Players to watch: Senior quarterback Chandler Fields is a UL Lafayette commitment, who is coming off a dynamic junior campaign, but his favorite target, JaMarr Chase, now plays for LSU. Expectations are that junior Koy Moore will slide into Chase’s former role as a No. 1 wide receiver. Moore is a recent USC football commitment, but he also is returning from a broken collarbone injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season. Running back Jaelen Sturgis has reduced his weight, improved his conditioning and has Coach Jay Roth excited about his big-play potential.
Key game: The Raiders should know by their Oct. 6 date against Holy Cross if they are a legitimate contender. But final exams arrive appropriately enough in the last two weeks of the regular season in games against John Curtis and St. Augustine.
Outlook: Roth says he loves a challenge and he’s got one with only nine seniors and 11 returning starters on the roster. The key, he said, figures to be how “select’’ underclassmen like Sturgis and Diggs at running back among others step forward. Defensively, the Raiders still are a young unit, but have the talent and athleticism to be a solid unit for a couple of seasons.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Gulfport, Miss. Gulfport
Sept. 8 ESCAMBIA, FL. Yenni
Sept. 14 Riverside Reserve
Sept 21 TEURLINGS Yenni
Sept. 29 SHAW# Yenni
Oct. 6 Holy Cross# Yenni
Oct. 13 JESUIT# Yenni
Oct. 20 BR. MARTIN# Gormley
Oct. 27 JOHN CURTIS# Yenni
Nov. 3 ST. AUGUSTINE# Gormley
ST. AUGUSTINE PURPLE KNIGHTS
Coach: Nathaniel Jones (1st season; 20-6 in 2 career seasons).
Last year’s record: 7-4 overall, 4-2 in District 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Broderick Martin, 5-9, 165, Sr.; *Josh White, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Shamaul McKnight, 5-11, 170, Sr.; WR DeAndre Cooper, 5-9, 170, Sr.; WR Khi Mathieu, 6-1, 170, Jr.; WR Joe Miller, 6-1, 165, Fr.; WR Devin Coatney, 6-3, 180, Sr.; TE Darryl Lewis, 6-3, 235, Sr.; OT *Dylan Pam, 6-0, 230, Sr.; OG *Ted Melson, 6-3, 275, Sr.; OG Future Lee, 5-10, 240, Fr.; C Curtis Bibbins, 6-1, 250, Sr.; C Semaj Payton, 5-11, 255, So.; OG Ethan Moore, 6-3, 275, Sr.; OT Corey Crump, 6-3, 260, Jr.; QB *Michael Mims, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Kendell Sampson, 5-11, 160, Jr.; QB Travon Woodson, 6-1, 200, Sr.; RB Mahmood Bailey, 5-9, 190, Jr.; RB Donte Neco, 5-9, 185, Sr.; RB Justin Doyle, 6-0, 215, Fr.
Defense
DE *Christopher Confident, 6-0, 225, Sr.; DT Semaj Davis, 5-9, 200, Jr.; DT D’Mante Sims, 5-10, 250, Sr.; DT Vincent Joseph, 5-10, 245, Jr.; DE Kendal Rowan, 6-1, 200, Jr.; DE/DT Horace Williams, 6-4, 235, Jr.; OLB/SS *Taiwan Berryhill, 6-3, 220, Jr.; ILB Donnell Duncan, 6-1, 220, Sr.; ILB Mario Johnson, 5-10, 210, Sr.; LB Benet Pritchett, 5-9, 205, Sr.; CB Tremayne Brown, 5-10, 170, Sr.; CB Edward Gilds, 5-10, 160, So.; CB Dante’ Smith, 6-1, 180, Sr.; CB/S Damon McFarland, 6-1, 175, Jr.; CB/S Clyde Johnson, 5-9, 155, So.; S Kenneth Rivarde, 5-9, 170, Sr.; S Tahj Adams, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Special teams
P/PK Jaron Marks, 5-9, 155, Jr.; DS Derek Dunbar, 5-9, 190, Jr.; RS Shan Brookes, 5-7, 160, So.; RS Joe Miller, 6-1, 165, Fr.; Broderick Martin, 5-9, 160, Sr.
3 Players to watch: Wide receivers Josh White and Broderick “Bam’’ Martin are dynamic playmakers who must be utilized the coaching staff once they determine who will be the team’s No. 1 quarterback. End Christopher Confident is an impact player in his own right and the expected spear of a young, but talented defense that returns only two starters.
Key game: The Purple Knights are expected to be 3-0 in Catholic League play when they face two-time reigning champion John Curtis on the eighth playing date, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
Outlook: With well-respected Nathaniel Jones moving up from a two-year stint as a defensive assistant to replace Al Jones (no relation) as head coach, expect no drop off from the Purple Knights. Jones directed Karr to the Class 4A state finals in 2013 during the first of two highly-productive seasons as head coach at the Algiers power prior to taking a college coaching position at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. There also is a seismic quarterback competition brewing that features returning starter Michael Mims, sophomore Kendall Sampson Jr. and a highly-regarded senior transfer, Travon Woodson, from Southwest DeKalb, Ga., located near Atlanta. Though picked fourth in the Catholic League, it would not be shocking to see these Purple Knights playing into December given the roster’s talent and high energy being generated by a new coaching staff. .
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 1 McDonogh 35 Gormley
Sept. 6 De La Salle Gormley
Sept. 15 John F. Kennedy Gormley
Sept. 22 Jesuit# Gormley
Sept. 29 Brother Martin# Gormley
Oct. 5 Shaw# Shaw
Oct. 13 John Curtis# Yulman
Oct. 19 Thibodaux Gormley
Oct. 25 Holy Cross# Gormley
Nov. 3 Rummel# Gormley
HOLY CROSS TIGERS
Coach: Guy LeCompte (1st season; 93-40 overall, 11 seasons).
Last year’s record: 5-6 overall; 4-2 in District 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Tyler Kirkwood, 6-0, 180, Jr.; WR Jalen Johnson, 5-8, 155, So.; WR Alondre Wells, 5-8, 150, Jr.; WR Josh Robinson, 5-7, 155, Sr.; TE *Merlin Seminary, 6-0, 220, Sr.; TE William Page, 6-0, 160, So.; LT *Austin Wehrlin, 6-2, 280, Sr.; LG *Jalen Womble, 6-0, 265, Sr.; C *Grant Jenny, 6-3, 250, Sr.; RG *Josh Remetich, 6-4, 260, Jr.; RT Trent Blanchard, 6-3, 210, Sr.; QB Bryan Broussard, 5-11, 160, Jr.; RB Celven Hulbert, 5-5, 165, Jr.; RB Jaden Handy, 5-10, 180, So.; FB Shawn Howell, 5-6, 185, Sr.
Defense
LDE *David Barnes, 6-2, 225, Sr.; NG *Maurice Robichaux, 5-11, 260, Sr.; RDE Elias Brown, 6-2, 235, Sr.; WLB Luke St. Amant, 5-10, 185, So., and Pascal Porche, 5-10, 185, Sr.; MLB *Tyler Grubbs, 6-1, 220, Jr.; SLB *Dominic Lamm, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Jack/LB Kolbe Cage, 6-0, 190, So.; CB *Dru Stephens, 5-11, 150, Sr.; FS *Chase Rouzano, 5-11, 160, Sr.; SS *Colbe Brown, 5-8, 170, Jr.; CB Jackson Wallace, 5-10, 160, So.;
Special teams
P *Bryan Broussard, 5-11, 160, Jr.; PK *Nolan Heitmeier, 5-9, 150, Sr.; RS Dru Stephens, 5-11, 150, Sr.; RS Jalen Johnson, 5-8, 155, So.; RS Celven Hulbert, 5-5, 165, Jr.; RS Jaden Handy, 5-10, 180, So.
3 Players to watch: Middle linebacker Tyler Grubbs returns for his junior season as a returning All-Metro performer and linchpin for what is expected to be one of the area’s top defenses. Grubb recorded 122 tackles, 13.6 per game, with 1.5 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 3 interceptions, 2 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries in his first season as a starter as a sophomore. Operating behind a veteran offensive line that returns four starters, running backs Celven Hulbert and Jaden Handy must replace the production of graduated All-District back Landen Bates.
Key game: An Oct. 6 date against Rummel at Yenni represents the Tigers’ first major Catholic League test under their new coach Guy LeCompte before facing John Curtis and St. Augustine in weeks 8 and 9. The Tigers defeated Rummel, 25-24, in double overtime a year ago via a trick two-point conversion pass that ended a 17-game losing streak against the state’s No. 4 ranked team in Class 5A. Translation: Coach Jay Roth’s Raiders will have a score to settle.
Outlook: Holy Cross officials scored a major coup in landing LeCompte as head coach to replace Eric Rebaudo. A Shaw graduate and running back, LeCompte earned a reputation for being one of the state’s top coaches during 11 seasons at Mandeville. As a Spread offense disciple, expect the offense to be immediately revved up despite having to break in a new quarterback in junior Bryan Broussard. It also won’t hurt to have a returning All-District placekicker available in senior Nolan Heitmeier.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 HIGGINS Gormley
Sept. 7 Covington Covington
Sept. 14 Chalmette Chalmette
Sept. 21 SHAW# Gormley
Sept. 28 Jesuit# Gormley
Oct. 6 Rummel# Yenni
Oct. 12 BROTHER MARTIN# Gormley
Oct. 19 JOHN CURTIS# Bertolino
Oct. 25 ST. AUGUSTINE# Gormley
Nov. 1 LIVE OAK Gormley
BROTHER MARTIN CRUSADERS
Coach: Mark Bonis (10th season, 62-40).
Last year’s record: 7-5 overall; 4-2 in Districit 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Brady Faust, 5-11, 180, Sr.; WR *Devon Moore, 5-9, 175, Jr.; WR *Victor Tomlinson, 5-9, 175, Sr.; WR *L.J. Gilyot, 6-0, 170, Sr.; WR *Nick Turner, 6-1, 180, Jr.; WR Javier Perez, 5-8, 170, Sr.; TE Michael Clapp, 6-0, 200, Sr.; TE Noah Labbe, 6-3, 220, Jr.; TE Logan Farrell, 6-4, 190, So.; OL Colin Ardon, 5-10, 220, Sr.; OL Casey Pittman, 6-2, 230, Jr.; OL Hunter Fisette, 5-9, 210, Jr.; OL Adam Bourgeois, 5-10, 225, So.; OL Drew Romano, 5-8, 250, So.; OL Saul Canizales, 5-10, 230, So.; OL Arturo Garcia, 5-10, 250, So.; OL Jayson Montgomery-Scott, 6-2, 260, Fr.; QB Drew Martin, 5-10, 175, Sr.; QB Issiah Torregano5-11, 175, So.; RB *Chris Smith, 5-9, 185, Jr.; RB Ryan Rouge, 5-9, 190, So.; RB Jaylon Spears, 5-8, 180, So.
Defense
DL *Mack Brown, 6-2, 265, Sr.; DL Kyle West, 5-11, 230, Jr.; DL Akil Smith, 6-0, 280, Sr.; DL *Noah Labbe, 6-3, 220, Jr.; ILB Beau Ranlett, 6-0, 210, Sr.; ILB Jack Romano, 5-9, 210, Sr.; ILB Jack Dickinson, 5-10, 190, Sr.; OLB Sport Faust, 5-10, 185, Sr.; OLB Luke Schexnaildre, 6-0, 185, Jr.; OLB Christopher Gardebled, 6-0, 195, Sr.; CB Devon Moore, 5-9, 175, Jr.; CB Javier Perez, 5-8, 170, Sr.; CB Cole Stromboe, 5-10, 175, Jr.; CB Jaiden Watson, 5-10, 175, Jr.; FS *Nick Turner, 6-1, 180, Jr.; FS Justin Marcia, 6-0, 190, Sr.; SS *Von Addison, 6-1, 190, Sr.; SS Joshua Payne-Morgan, 6-2, 195, Jr.
Special teams
P Sport Faust, 5-10, 185, Sr.; PK *Jack Landry, 5-9, 165, Jr.; RS L.J. Gilyot, 6-0, 170, Sr.; RS Devon Moore, 5-9, 175, Jr.; RS Chris Smith, 5-9, 185, Jr.; RS Nick Turner, 6-1, 180, Jr.
3 Players to watch: Junior running back Chris Smith (103 carries, 503 yards in 2017) is expected to be a prized commodity in the Crusaders’ run-pass-option offense following the graduation of quarterback John Paul Pierce. Similar potential exists for wide receivers Brady Faust (36 catches, 490 yards) and Devon Moore(19 catches, 326 yards, 1 TD) once the quarterback position is determined.
Key game: The Crusaders will find out quickly where they stand in terms of Catholic League play when they kick off District 9-5A competition against two-time reigning champion John Curtis on Sept. 21 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The contest represents the third in a four-game gauntlet that in order includes Warren Easton, Hahnville and St. Augustine.
Outlook: Football has taken a back seat on Elysian Fields Avenue to a possible catastrophic situation threatening the health of Coach Mark Bonis and his wife Rebecca’s infant. Compounding matters is the fact that the Crusaders kick off the season under the microscope of a Louisiana High School Athletic Association investigation into possible recruiting violations committed at a Slidell summer football camp. Football-wise, the Crusaders replace all five starters in the offensive line, a challenge that certainly will play a large role in determining Smith’s productivity as a runner and the ultimate success of quarterbacks Drew Martin and Issiah Torregano, who are vying to replace Pierce. Eight new starters also are scheduled to line up on defense, making it imperative that the three veteran players, lineman Mack Brown, free safety Nick Turner and strong safety Von Addison, have productive seasons.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Petal, Miss. Petal
Sept. 8 WARREN EASTON Gormley
Sept. 14 HAHNVILLE Gormley
Sept. 21 John Curtis# Yulman
Sept. 29 ST. AUGUSTINE# Gormley
Oct. 5 BASTROP Gormley
Oct. 12 Holy Cross# Gormley
Oct. 20 RUMMEL# Gormley
Oct. 27 Shaw# Shaw
Nov. 2 JESUIT# Gormley
JESUIT BLUE JAYS
Coach: Mark Songy (10th season, 61-50; 15th overall, 81-81). .
Last year’s record: 2-9 overall, 1-5 in District 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Noah Varnado, 6-1, 190, Sr.; TE *Zack Charneco, 6-1, 240, Sr.; OT *Jacob Kieff, 6-0, 240, Sr.; OG *Patrick Motes, 5-11, 260, Sr.; C Brian Balestra, 6-4, 260, Jr.; OG *Dalton Baglio, 5-10, 260, Jr.; OG Cole Roy , 6-2, 260, Sr.; OT Jack Juge, 6-1, 260, Sr.; QB *Robert McMahon, 5-11, 160, Sr.; RB *Willie Robinson, 6-0, 205, Sr.; RB Brayton Whittington, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Defense
DE *Perry Ganci, 6-2, 245, Sr.; DT *Sonny Hazard, 6-1, 295, Jr.; DT *Owen Melville, 6-1, 270, Sr.; DE Ethan Branch, 6-4, 225, Jr.; LB *Matthew Sauviac, 6-0, 200, Sr.; LB *Marc Dougherty, 5-11, 230, Sr.; LB Roman Bankson, 6-0, 215, Sr.; DB *Ethan Kerrigan, 5-10, 170, Sr.; *Cameron Helm, 6-2, 185, Sr.; DB Freddie Washington, 5-9, 160, Sr.; DB Will Hawkins, 6-1, 190, So.
Special teams
P/PK **Max Scheurich, 5-8, 165, Sr.; RS Willie Robinson, 6-0, 205, Sr.
3 Players to watch: Defensive end Perry Ganci is a returning All-District selection, a high impact performer and among seven starters returning on Coordinator Troy Baglio’s unit. Running back Willie Robinson’s production behind a veteran line that boasts All-District Jacob Kieff likely is a key on offense that features a new starting quarterback in converted receiver Robert McMahon.
Key game: Holy Cross, Sept. 28. This annual grudge match takes on additional significance given its early position on the second weekend of Catholic League play.
Outlook: Coach Mark Songy’s team represents a tough read. Aside from quarterback, the Blue Jays possess ample experience, but the 14 starters who return are from a 2-9 team that won only once in league play. Although defense would appear to be a strength, with seven starters back, those veterans were members of a defense that allowed 29 points (290) in the regular season.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 30 Warren Easton Gormley
Sept. 7 ST.PAUL’S Gormley
Sept. 14 Central Central
Sept. 22 ST. AUGUSTINE# Gormley
Sept. 28 HOLY CROSS# Gormley
Oct. 5 JOHN CURTIS# Yulman
Oct. 13 Rummel# Yenni
Oct. 19 SHAW# Gormley
Oct. 26 DESTREHAN Gormley
Nov. 2 Brother Martin# Gormley
SHAW EAGLES
Coach: Tommy Connors (2nd season, 0-11).
Last year’s record: 0-11 overall, 0-6 in District 9-5A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Jace Weilemann, 5-8, 135, Jr.; WR Christian Jourdain, 5-10, 155, Sr.; WR Ashton Johnson, 5-10, 140, Sr.; WR Jacob Guidry, 5-9, 175, Sr.; WR Mike Williams, 5-8, 130 8th; TE Blake Billiot, 5-8, 170, Soph.; OT *Austin Billiot, 5-8, 290, Sr.; OG *Michael Klause, 5-9, 200, Sr.; C *Ethan Dickerson, 5-11, 280, So.; OG *Zane Murphy 6-1, 265, Jr. and OG Jheron Batiste, 5-9, 225, Fr.; OT Joshua Ballay, 5-8, 260, Jr.; QB *Tyler Nichol, 5-7, 130, Jr.; QB Brandon Eddinburg, 5-3, 115, 8th; RB *Jamon Toney, 5-3, 135, Jr.; *Rayon McGrew, 6-0, 165, Jr.
Defense
DE *Mark Smith, 5-11, 240, Sr.; DT Jhaylin Adams, 5-10, 270, Sr.; DT Austin Billiot, 5-8, 290, Sr.; DE *Kade Cardenal, 5-7, 225, Sr., DE Baron Miles, 6-0, 190, So.; OLB Nolan Cahill, 6-1, 165, Jr.; ILB *Payton Clement, 5-8, 200, Sr.; ILB *Miles Haney, 6-1, 210, Sr.; OLB *Roy Pate, 6-0, 190, Jr.; CB Mark Williams, 6-0, 155, Jr.; CB Corey Reed, 5-4, 120, So.; CB Ashton Johnson, 5-10, 140, Sr.; S *Dorian Lewis, 5-11, 185, Jr.; S Dawson Guidry, 5-10, 160, So.; S Michael Newton, 5-8-160, Fr.; S Christian Jourdain, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Special teams
P/PK **Patrick Leonard, 5-7, 170, Sr.; RS Christian Jourdain, 5-10, 155, Sr.; RS Jace Weileman, 5-8, 135, Jr.
3 Players to watch: Junior running backs Jamon Toney andRayon McGrew are expected to shoulder much of the offensive load as the Eagles try to control the ball and run clock time. Sophomore safety Dawson Guidry has been thrust into larger than anticipated role due to the season-ending knee injury junior standout Dorian Lewis sustained in a non-contact situation in practice.
Key game: Shaw plays its first Catholic League home game at its new on-campus venue, the Eagle Athletic Facility, versus arch-rival Rummel at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in the annual Megaphone Game, two weeks after christening the stadium in a non-district contest versus Vandebilt Catholic at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Outlook: Coming off a winless season, it would appear that Coach Tommy Connors’ Eagles have nowhere else to go but up. The alarm, though, is that this once elite program has won just once in its last 25 games and has dropped 15 straight Catholic League outings. Fifteen starters were scheduled to return, including nine on offense, but those ranks were reduced by one by the season-ending injury to the talented Lewis.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Escambia Escambia, Fla.
Sept. 7 Belle Chasse Belle Chasse
Sept. 15 VANDEBILT CATH. Shaw
Sept. 22 Holy Cross# Gormley
Sept. 29 RUMMEL# Shaw
Oct. 5 ST. AUGUSTINE# Shaw
Oct. 12 Salmen Salmen
Oct. 19 Jesuit# Gormley
Oct. 27 BROTHER MARTIN# Shaw
Nov. 2 John Curtis# Yulman
