Not even a 2 p.m. tipoff, a rarity for a state quarterfinals boys basketball game, was going to dull the enthusiasm of the Sophie Wright Warriors whose sole mission Friday was earning a return trip to prime time.
The state’s top seed in Class 3A lived up to its billing with stellar forwards Damiree Burns and Charlie Russell scoring 27 and 24 points to pace an 85-50 victory against ninth-seeded Washington-Marion at the Wright gym.
The game was played in the afternoon to avoid a conflict with Friday night’s carnival parades that pass right in front of Wright’s Napoleon Avenue campus which located one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
Sophie Wright (32-3) recorded its third straight victory of the playoffs and 13th consecutive overall to earn a repeat engagement in the Class 3A semifinals where the District 9-3A champions will face No. 4 seed Madison Prep in next week's semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“We had a great offensive and defensive run,’’ Russell said. “Coach (Jason Bertrand) always tells us, ‘Don’t take your opponent lightly.’ And that’s how we played. We always stay hungry.’’
Burns and Russell scored 21 and 11 points in the first half as the District 9-3A champions used a 28-7 run through the second quarter to quickly expand a 20-13 first-period lead 48-20 at halftime. The lead was 63-30 by the end of the third period and reached 43 at 80-37 when reserve guard Santana Johnson hit the penultimate of Wright’s nine 3-pointers with 3:02 remaining.
The dominant performances by Burns and Russell, who each stand 6-foot-7, included 15 and 12 rebounds respectively as the Warriors outrebounded the Charging Indians 45-31 and forced 24 turnovers while committing 13.
Burns also blocked five shots, hit a 3-point field goal and had two dunks and a steal. Five of Burns’ 15 rebounds came on the offensive end.
Russell had five steals, four dunks, hit a 3-pointer and grabbed eight of his 12 rebounds off of the offensive glass.
“I thought we came together as a team,’’ Burns said. “We had a stretch in mid-season where we weren’t doing what we needed to be doing as a team. But we did what we had to do today to get back to state. Dominate.’’
Washington-Marion (18-12) had only one player reach double figures with reserve guard Jamaar Moore scoring 12 points.
Burns and Russell’s efforts helped ease the limited playing time by all-state forward Gregory Hammond Jr., who bruised a hip in last week’s regional victory against Westlake. Burns also was playing one day after his aunt passed away.
“The kids said we’re going to do this for Damiree’s auntie and we’re going to do this for Greg,’’ Bertrand said. “They played with another level of urgency. It’s been like that kind of theme all season. They show up for big games. Damiree and Charlie’s play were really great. The point guards played well and the whole team really.’’
Guard Dandrick Green was Wright’s third player in double figures with 12 points that featured a pair of two 3-pointers. Eleven of the 14 Warriors who played scored.
“Damiree came back with a heavy heart today,’’ Bertrand added. “But you could tell his level of focus was so great. I had to grab him a few times and remind him, tell him, ‘I love you. You know that.’ Basketball a lot of times is relief for these children.’’
Wright has split two games against Madison Prep this season. The Warriors won the most recent meeting, 47-39, in a consolation pairing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic on Jan. 5 that began their current 13-game winning streak and helped atone for a 65-46 loss to the Chargers in the finals of the Madison Prep Tournament on Dec. 15.
“We’ve got some unfinished business,’’ Bertrand said.