New Orleans area
Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Standings compiled through Sunday, Dec. 30; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Fontainebleau 16-5 2-0
Northshore 13-6 1-0
Ponchatoula 13-5 2-1
Hammond 9-12 2-1
Mandeville 6-9 1-1
Slidell 9-11 0-2
Covington 0-17 0-3
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
H.L. Bourgeois 15-2 2-0
Thibodaux 12-6 2-0
Hahnville 12-10 1-1
Terrebonne 7-11 1-1
East St. John 13-4 0-1
Destrehan 13-7 0-1
Central Lafourche 7-9 0-2
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 15-5 0-0
West Jefferson 13-5 0-0
Bonnabel 6-5 0-0
Landry-Walker 9-10 0-0
Higgins 8-9 0-0
Ehret 4-11 0-0
Grace King 4-13 0-0
East Jefferson 0-13 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 14-1 0-0
Dominican 12-3 0-0
Mount Carmel 10-5 0-0
Chapelle 9-6 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 10-4 0-0
Pearl River 7-6 0-0
Lakeshore 6-4 0-0
Franklinton 10-11 0-0
St. Scholastica 5-12 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 15-4 0-0
Belle Chasse 14-5 0-0
Helen Cox 13-2 0-0
Karr 10-8 0-0
Academy of Our Lady 5-10 0-0
McMain 1-18 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Kennedy 15-6 0-0
Cabrini 10-8 0-0
Ben Franklin 8-6 0-0
McDonogh 35 6-13 0-0
Carver 4-13 0-0
Riverdale 1-8 0-0
NOMMA 0-10 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 14-7 0-0
Jewel Sumner 13-5 0-0
Loranger 12-1 0-0
Hannan 5-10 0-0
Bogalusa 3-8 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 6-10 0-0
Cohen 2-8 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-4 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 0-6 0-0
International-N.O. 0-8 0-0
Abramson-Sci 0-13 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Ursuline 12-4 0-0
Haynes 12-3 0-0
Donaldsonville 11-4 0-0
St. James 5-11 0-0
Sacred Heart 3-9 0-0
Lusher 3-10 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 2-10 0-0
De La Salle 1-12 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 11-3 0-0
Amite 11-5 0-0
Independence 10-6 0-0
Pine 10-9 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-10 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Livingston 8-1 0-0
M.L. King 8-3 0-0
Country Day 7-3 0-0
St. Mary’s 6-15 0-0
Riverside 5-8 0-0
*Patrick Taylor 2-6 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 9-5 0-0
Newman 8-5 0-0
McGehee 6-1 0-0
South Plaquemines 8-9 0-0
Fisher 1-2 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Houma Christian 15-1 0-0
West St. John 13-4 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 8-7 0-0
St. Martin’s 6-6 0-0
Covenant Christian 2-8 0-0
Clark 0-6 0-5
Varnado 0-12 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 9-9 0-0
Maurepas 5-8 0-0
Mount Hermon 5-11 0-0
Kenner Discovery 2-10 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 11-6 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-7 0-0
LSD 0-1 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 2-5 0-0
Phoenix 0-7 0-0
Lutheran 0-1 0-0