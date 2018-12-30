New Orleans area

Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Standings compiled through Sunday, Dec. 30; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Fontainebleau                         16-5            2-0

Northshore                             13-6            1-0

Ponchatoula                            13-5            2-1

Hammond                              9-12            2-1

Mandeville                              6-9             1-1

Slidell                                     9-11            0-2

Covington                               0-17            0-3

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

H.L. Bourgeois                         15-2            2-0

Thibodaux                               12-6            2-0

Hahnville                                 12-10          1-1

Terrebonne                             7-11             1-1

East St. John                          13-4            0-1

Destrehan                               13-7            0-1

Central Lafourche                     7-9              0-2

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               15-5            0-0

West Jefferson                         13-5            0-0

Bonnabel                                 6-5              0-0

Landry-Walker                         9-10            0-0

Higgins                                   8-9             0-0

Ehret                                      4-11            0-0

Grace King                              4-13            0-0

East Jefferson                         0-13            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                             14-1            0-0

Dominican                              12-3            0-0

Mount Carmel                        10-5            0-0

Chapelle                                  9-6             0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   10-4            0-0  

Pearl River                              7-6              0-0

Lakeshore                               6-4             0-0

Franklinton                             10-11           0-0

St. Scholastica                        5-12            0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         15-4            0-0

Belle Chasse                            14-5            0-0

Helen Cox                               13-2            0-0

Karr                                        10-8            0-0

Academy of Our Lady               5-10            0-0

McMain                                   1-18            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Kennedy                                  15-6            0-0

Cabrini                                    10-8            0-0

Ben Franklin                             8-6             0-0

McDonogh 35                           6-13            0-0

Carver                                     4-13            0-0

Riverdale                                 1-8             0-0  

NOMMA                                   0-10           0-0  

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    14-7            0-0

Jewel Sumner                          13-5            0-0

Loranger                                 12-1            0-0

Hannan                                   5-10            0-0

Bogalusa                                 3-8             0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          6-10            0-0

Cohen                                     2-8             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                     0-4             0-0

Thomas Jefferson                     0-6             0-0

International-N.O.                    0-8             0-0

Abramson-Sci                         0-13            0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ursuline                                  12-4            0-0

Haynes                                   12-3            0-0

Donaldsonville                        11-4            0-0

St. James                               5-11             0-0

Sacred Heart                           3-9             0-0

Lusher                                    3-10            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                 2-10            0-0

De La Salle                             1-12            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  11-3            0-0

Amite                                     11-5             0-0

Independence                         10-6            0-0

Pine                                       10-9            0-0

Pope John Paul II                     0-10           0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Livingston                               8-1             0-0

M.L. King                                8-3             0-0

Country Day                           7-3              0-0

St. Mary’s                               6-15            0-0

Riverside                                5-8              0-0

*Patrick Taylor                        2-6             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel                 9-5              0-0

Newman                                 8-5              0-0

McGehee                                 6-1              0-0

South Plaquemines                   8-9             0-0

Fisher                                      1-2              0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Houma Christian                       15-1          0-0

West St. John                           13-4          0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington                 8-7           0-0

St. Martin’s                               6-6           0-0

Covenant Christian                    2-8           0-0

Clark                                       0-6            0-5

Varnado                                  0-12           0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    9-9             0-0

Maurepas                               5-8              0-0

Mount Hermon                       5-11             0-0

Kenner Discovery                    2-10            0-0

Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                      11-6            0-0

Christ Episcopal                      3-7              0-0

LSD                                        0-1              0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                               2-5              0-0

Phoenix                                   0-7             0-0

Lutheran                                 0-1              0-0

