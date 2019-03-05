No matter who the opponent is, two things aren’t going to change for De La Salle.
“We always want to take care of the basketball, and we want to defend at a very, very high level,” Cavaliers coach Paul Kelly said Monday.
Those two traits have served the third-seeded Cavaliers well during a late-season surge and they will be paramount again against No. 10 St. Louis in a Division II semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tip-off is 3 p.m. Wednesday.
District 10-3 champion De La Salle won its final three games of the regular season and had a first-round playoff bye before winning home games against No. 14 Teurlings Catholic (39-32) and No. 6 Lusher (75-64).
“We have shown steady improvement throughout the season,” Kelly said. “In the past three weeks we have really defended much better, and we have done a good job of taking care of the basketball.”
De La Salle (21-9) faced very different challenges in its first two playoff opponents. It knew virtually nothing about Teurlings, which chose to hold the basketball and keep the Cavaliers from establishing the fast pace they prefer.
In the quarterfinals De La Salle had its third meeting of the season with district rival Lusher, and the scoring pace was much more to De La Salle’s liking, though much of it was due to an inordinate number of free-throw attempts (47 by De La Salle, 26 by Lusher).
Before the 57 fouls were called, the game against Lusher started 52 minutes late because the officiating crew was driving from Lake Charles and ran into Mardi Gras parade traffic.
“It hasn’t always been a strength of this team,” Kelly said, “but our mental toughness has shown up against two very different opponents in the playoffs.”
Sophomore Ja’kobe Walker led the way with 20 points, making four late free throws to help fend off a Lusher comeback. But generally it has been a trio of juniors — Abirim Frye, John Kelly and Jalen Ned — who have led the Cavaliers’ balanced scoring attack.
The Cardinals (16-13) seem to fall in between Teurlings and Lusher in terms of style. Kelly said he doesn’t expect them to hold the ball like Teurlings did, but they’re not inclined to get into a track meet either.
“They’re on the same page as far as knowing what shot they want and what offense they have to run to get that shot,” Kelly said, “and whether that takes 15 seconds or 45 seconds, they’re going to be disciplined in their approach.”
St. Louis, which lost its final three regular-season games, had a first-round bye before winning 48-45 at No. 7 E.D. White, then defeating No. 15 Parkview Baptist 54-49.
“They seem to be peaking at the right time,” Kelly said. “They’re a physical team. They’re very well-coached, and it will be a challenge for us playing them in their hometown.”
The winner faces the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 1 University High and No. 4 St. Thomas More in the title game Saturday afternoon.
De La Salle is making its third consecutive trip to Lake Charles. Two years ago, the Cavaliers beat St. Thomas More, then University High to win the championship. Last season they lost to U-High in the semifinals.
St. Louis is in the semifinals for the first time since 2016, when it lost to eventual state champion U-High.