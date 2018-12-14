For the second time in three tournaments, the Jesuit Blue Jays are going to the finals, and they have one person in particular who took the spotlight.
Thanks in large part to a 32-point effort from Elijah Morgan, Jesuit made it past Chalmette 69-55 on Friday night, advancing to the finals of the Chalmette Christmas Classic.
The Blue Jays (13-1) went up by as many as 20 points against the Owls. Chalmette did briefly give Jesuit a scare, however, going on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to close its deficit to eight.
But Jesuit recovered thanks to Morgan and his 6 3-pointers on the night.
“We’ve got to do a better job in the second half of defending,” Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said. “We have to play better in general than we did in the second half. The first half, we were really good.”
While Morgan led the way for the Blue Jays, Jennings was quick to note the efforts of his teammates — including Kyle Haupt, who was second on the team with 10 points.
“He has been (important),” Jennings said of Morgan. “However, tonight, we had other people scoring, too, which is important. Elijah also showed a lot of patience when last week I felt like he didn’t show great patience. His scoring has been very efficient.”
Chalmette (7-7) showed resiliency in cutting it to eight, helped by six straight points by Kenny Dyson in the third quarter. It wasn’t enough to overcome costly turnovers, not to mention the shooting of Morgan and company.
“We never quit. ... Morgan played an outstanding game for them,” Chalmette coach Butch Stockton said. “(Jesuit) is a very well-coached basketball team. Chris Jennings has those guys playing very good right now, and Elijah is just shooting the ball very well for them.”
The game was just 4-0 Jesuit midway through the first quarter but the Blue Jays turned it on from there as Morgan scored 10 points to put Jesuit ahead 19-9.
The lead only increased for Jesuit in the second quarter as Haupt nailed two 3s to help extend the lead and make it 38-20 Jesuit at halftime.
Dyson did his best in the third quarter, picking up eight of his team-leading 18 points, but Jesuit proved to be too much. The Blue Jays moved the lead back to 12 at the end of the quarter at 51-39.
The Owls tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
The Blue Jays play Saturday night in the championship against the winner between St. Augustine and Brother Martin.