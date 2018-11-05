Large Schools

1. John Curtis (10-0) 1

Last week: Beat Shaw 29-3

The buzz: Patriots win third straight Catholic League title and complete 22nd undefeated regular season.

Up next: Nov. 16 vs. St. Paul's-Jesuit winner in Division I playoffs

2. Edna Karr (10-0) 2

Last week: Beat Warren Easton 21-20

The buzz: Reigning 4A champs take a 22-game winning streak into playoffs.

Up next: Friday vs. Minden in 4A playoffs

3. John Ehret (9-1) 3

Last week: Beat Higgins 39-6

The buzz: Patriots have won nine in a row and haven't allowed more than two TDs since Week 3.

Up next: Friday vs. Dutchtown in 5A playoffs

4. Warren Easton (7-2) 4

Last week: Lost to Edna Karr 21-20

The buzz: Eagles come up inches short on potential game-winning two-point conversion.

Up next: Friday vs. Rayne in 4A playoffs

5. Destrehan (9-1) 5

Last week: Beat Terrebonne 49-20

The buzz: Wildcats ruin Tigers' perfect season and win 21st district championship

Up next: Friday vs. Hammond in 5A playoffs

6. Lakeshore (10-0) 6

Last week: Beat Salmen 68-7

The buzz: Titans score 60 points for third time this year, earn second straight undefeated regular season.

Up next: Friday vs. DeRidder in 4A playoffs

7. Rummel (8-2) 7

Last week: Beat St. Augustine 38-14

The buzz: Raiders bounce back from first in-state loss, snap two-game losing streak to Purple Knights

Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Brother Martin-Scotlandville winner in Division I playoffs

8. Slidell (8-2) 8

Last week: Beat Northshore 17-3

The buzz: Tigers end season on seven-game winning streak, claim first district title since 2003.

Up next: Friday vs. Central Lafourche in 5A playoffs

9. Carver (7-3) 10

Last week: Beat Riverdale 49-28

The buzz: Rams quarterback Quincy Curry accounted for five TDs as Rams win first district title since 2004.

Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse in 4A playoffs

10. Landry-Walker (6-4) NR

Last week: Beat Chalmette 63-28

The buzz: Bucs, whose four losses are to top four teams in Super 10, averaging 53.6 points past three weeks.

Up next: Friday at Barbe in 5A playoffs

Small Schools

1. Country Day (10-0) 1

Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 56-22

The buzz: Cajuns finish first undefeated regular season since 2004, win District 9-2A title.

Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Riverside-Ascension Episcopal winner in Division III playoffs

2. Newman (9-1) 2

Last week: Beat Fisher 56-0

The buzz: Greenies get second shutout of the season and have won 19 of their past 20 regular season games.

Up next: Friday vs. Northlake Christian in Division III playoffs

3. St. Charles (7-3) 3

Last week: Beat St. James 13-7

The buzz: District 10-3A champs have given up just 25 points during its current five-game winning streak

Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Parkview Baptist-Teurlings Catholic in Division II playoffs

4. Hannan (10-0) 4

Last week: Beat Bogalusa 28-20

The buzz: Hawks earn first 10-0 regular season and capture the District 7-3A crown

Up next: Friday vs. Lusher in Division II playoffs

5. De La Salle (6-3) 6

Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 47-20

The buzz: Cavaliers scored 40 or more points four times this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Vandebilt Catholic in Division II playoffs

6. St. James (6-4) 6

Last week: Lost to St. Charles 13-7

The buzz: Wildcats' four losses (others to E.D. White, St. Amant and De La Salle) by a combined 19 points.

Up next: Friday vs. Donaldsonville in 3A playoffs

7. West St. John (8-2) 7

Last week: Beat St. Martin's 55-0

The buzz: Rams roll through District 8-1A undefeated for a second straight season

Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Elton-Homer winner in 1A playoffs

8. Sophie B. Wright (6-4) 8

Last week: Beat McMain 26-0

The buzz: Warriors end regular season on five-game winning streak, including two shutouts.

Up next: Friday vs. Crowley in 3A playoffs

9. Cohen (6-4) 9

Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 62-0

The buzz: Third shutout of the season for the Green Hornets.

Up next: Friday at Sterlington in 3A playoffs

10. Riverside (3-6) 10

Last week: Beat North Central 56-8

The buzz: Most points scored, least points allowed by Rebels this season.

Up next: Friday at Ascension Episcopal in Division III playoffs

View comments