Large Schools
1. John Curtis (10-0) 1
Last week: Beat Shaw 29-3
The buzz: Patriots win third straight Catholic League title and complete 22nd undefeated regular season.
Up next: Nov. 16 vs. St. Paul's-Jesuit winner in Division I playoffs
2. Edna Karr (10-0) 2
Last week: Beat Warren Easton 21-20
The buzz: Reigning 4A champs take a 22-game winning streak into playoffs.
Up next: Friday vs. Minden in 4A playoffs
3. John Ehret (9-1) 3
Last week: Beat Higgins 39-6
The buzz: Patriots have won nine in a row and haven't allowed more than two TDs since Week 3.
Up next: Friday vs. Dutchtown in 5A playoffs
4. Warren Easton (7-2) 4
Last week: Lost to Edna Karr 21-20
The buzz: Eagles come up inches short on potential game-winning two-point conversion.
Up next: Friday vs. Rayne in 4A playoffs
5. Destrehan (9-1) 5
Last week: Beat Terrebonne 49-20
The buzz: Wildcats ruin Tigers' perfect season and win 21st district championship
Up next: Friday vs. Hammond in 5A playoffs
6. Lakeshore (10-0) 6
Last week: Beat Salmen 68-7
The buzz: Titans score 60 points for third time this year, earn second straight undefeated regular season.
Up next: Friday vs. DeRidder in 4A playoffs
7. Rummel (8-2) 7
Last week: Beat St. Augustine 38-14
The buzz: Raiders bounce back from first in-state loss, snap two-game losing streak to Purple Knights
Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Brother Martin-Scotlandville winner in Division I playoffs
8. Slidell (8-2) 8
Last week: Beat Northshore 17-3
The buzz: Tigers end season on seven-game winning streak, claim first district title since 2003.
Up next: Friday vs. Central Lafourche in 5A playoffs
9. Carver (7-3) 10
Last week: Beat Riverdale 49-28
The buzz: Rams quarterback Quincy Curry accounted for five TDs as Rams win first district title since 2004.
Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse in 4A playoffs
10. Landry-Walker (6-4) NR
Last week: Beat Chalmette 63-28
The buzz: Bucs, whose four losses are to top four teams in Super 10, averaging 53.6 points past three weeks.
Up next: Friday at Barbe in 5A playoffs
Small Schools
1. Country Day (10-0) 1
Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 56-22
The buzz: Cajuns finish first undefeated regular season since 2004, win District 9-2A title.
Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Riverside-Ascension Episcopal winner in Division III playoffs
2. Newman (9-1) 2
Last week: Beat Fisher 56-0
The buzz: Greenies get second shutout of the season and have won 19 of their past 20 regular season games.
Up next: Friday vs. Northlake Christian in Division III playoffs
3. St. Charles (7-3) 3
Last week: Beat St. James 13-7
The buzz: District 10-3A champs have given up just 25 points during its current five-game winning streak
Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Parkview Baptist-Teurlings Catholic in Division II playoffs
4. Hannan (10-0) 4
Last week: Beat Bogalusa 28-20
The buzz: Hawks earn first 10-0 regular season and capture the District 7-3A crown
Up next: Friday vs. Lusher in Division II playoffs
5. De La Salle (6-3) 6
Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 47-20
The buzz: Cavaliers scored 40 or more points four times this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Vandebilt Catholic in Division II playoffs
6. St. James (6-4) 6
Last week: Lost to St. Charles 13-7
The buzz: Wildcats' four losses (others to E.D. White, St. Amant and De La Salle) by a combined 19 points.
Up next: Friday vs. Donaldsonville in 3A playoffs
7. West St. John (8-2) 7
Last week: Beat St. Martin's 55-0
The buzz: Rams roll through District 8-1A undefeated for a second straight season
Up next: Nov. 16 vs. Elton-Homer winner in 1A playoffs
8. Sophie B. Wright (6-4) 8
Last week: Beat McMain 26-0
The buzz: Warriors end regular season on five-game winning streak, including two shutouts.
Up next: Friday vs. Crowley in 3A playoffs
9. Cohen (6-4) 9
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 62-0
The buzz: Third shutout of the season for the Green Hornets.
Up next: Friday at Sterlington in 3A playoffs
10. Riverside (3-6) 10
Last week: Beat North Central 56-8
The buzz: Most points scored, least points allowed by Rebels this season.
Up next: Friday at Ascension Episcopal in Division III playoffs