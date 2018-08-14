Entering the 2017 football season, Jack Mashburn was expected to be an important part of the St. Paul’s offense.
By the regular season finale against Fontainebleau, the 6-foot-3-inch, 208-pound Mashburn was given the keys to the Wolves attack, as he got the start at quarterback.
“If I had to describe the type of quarterback I am, it would be dual threat,” Mashburn said. “I hopefully can beat defenses with my arm as well as my legs. It all depends on what is needed at a specific play.”
Wolves coach Ken Sears said he is excited to see what his senior quarterback will do.
“His skill level is tremendous,” Sears said. “He really came on for us late in 2017. He’s a big body and also can run. He can do a lot of things and seems to get better each and every time he touches the ball.”
Now, heading into his final season at Hunter Stadium as the unquestioned leader of a St. Paul’s team, Mashburn is looking to do big things.
“The time I got under center last season was so beneficial now looking back on it,” he said. “It gave me the experience that I needed. All my experience prior to that (playing quarterback) was on the junior varsity level. So I was able to get a better understanding of the speed of the game, which is vital. It can only benefit me heading into my senior season.”
The leading returning passer (1,501 yards on 121 of 186 passes and nine touchdowns), Mashburn is also the leading returning rusher for the Wolves (82 carries, 365 yards and five touchdowns). Adding to his already stout résumé, Mashburn is also the third-leading returning receiver this season for St. Paul’s, with 29 catches for 297 yards.
“One of the biggest differences I have seen in camp, and it kind of started in the spring, is how much the game is starting to slow down for me,” Mashburn said. “I guess that just comes with a better understanding of the game and what is going on all around me. It’s getting easier for me out on the field.
“I try to lead this team by example. I’m not a big vocal guy, but I like to just show what is needed to be done through my own actions out on the field.”
Mashburn said one of the biggest things he hopes to do in 2018 is return the Wolves to the top of 6-5A. For only the second time in over a decade, St. Paul’s last year didn’t have a share of the district championship.
“It’s absolutely a point of motivation,” he said. “We want a district championship, in particular this senior class. This is a new year, so the slate is wiped clean and we just need to do whatever it takes to go out there and get the job done.
“There are plenty of offensive threats on this team. Will Robinson and Nick Stanton are going to have huge years, and I expect Wayne Galloway to have a big year, too. Carter Elie has also been impressive so far in the backfield. I think he is a solid back, and I’m expecting a big year out of him.”