ALEXANDRIA--It was just one of those games where nothing went right.
It just happened to come at the worst time possible.
Second-seeded Northlake Christian fell behind 11-0 early, falling to top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 53-42 in the 2019 AllState Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division III girls basketball state championship game Saturday afternoon at the Rapides Coliseum.
STA (20-10) came out on fire to start the game, busting out to an 11-0 run. Northlake Christian’s (24-5) nearly took four minutes to break through on the scoreboard as a Kyren Whittington bucket finally broke the scoring drought with 4:16 to go in the opening quarter.
Trailing 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, Northlake Christian struggled to open the second quarter, falling behind 22-7 with 6:04 to go in the half on a bucket by Lilly Maggio. The lead increased to 33-12 in the last 30 second of the first half on a pair of made free throws by Maggio, who finished with 16 points on the afternoon.
“The mantra coming into this game was we can’t get blitzed again like we did in the first matchup against them,” Northlake Christian coach Aaron Agresta said. “Let’s stay in the game the whole way. It didn’t work out that way. Give credit to St. Thomas Aquinas, they must really took it to us. They are up in your face defensively throughout the game.
“What I can tell you was we definitely weren’t nervous. Our attitude was there, and we were ready to go.”
.@stawbb10 is your D III state champs @NCSladybball state runner up and Jaylyn James is your Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/StwI7xyeZT— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 2, 2019
Down 33-12 coming out of the halftime locker-room, Whittington and Natalie Newberry each had buckets to open the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-16 with 7:09 to go in the period. Northlake Christian had no answer for STA sophomore guard Jaylyn James, who scored 11 points in the period, finishing with 17 on the night on her way to being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Whittington and Newberry finished was the leading scorers on the night for the Wolverines with 17 points apiece.
“We had too many turnovers early (Northlake Christian finished with 21 turnovers in the first half),” Newberry said. “We started playing much better in the second half, I just wish we could have brought that kind of performance when the game started.”
James said defense was the difference in the game for the Falcons.
“We knew how good (Newberry and Whittington) were,” she said. “Our goal was to just try and contain them the best we could and then let the other players get theirs. We just never let up. The fast start gave us a tremendous amount of confidence and we were able to build on that throughout the rest of the game.
The game was a rematch of the 2017 Division III title contest that saw Northlake Christian defeat STA 52-46. It was also the second win of the second for the Falcons over the Wolverines, having beaten them back on Dec. 4 in Hammond 56-40.