With the help of four birdies on his back nine, St. Paul’s golfer Quinn Garcia carded a 4-under 68 at The Wetlands golf course in Lafayette to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Division I at the LHSAA State Golf Championships.
With birdies on holes 14, 15 and 16, he turned in a 33 on the back nine to put him one shot clear of Catholic-BR’s Brayden Seguin and Alexandria’s Karan Patel, who both shot 69.
Garcia was one of three Wolverines to land in the top eight, helping give St. Paul’s a team-score of 293 to put them in first-place with a five-shot lead over second place Alexandria and a 15-shot lead over defending champion C.E. Byrd in third with 308. Owen Hayden (72) and Josh Achord (74) sit sixth and eighth for St. Paul’s. As a team, Jesuit is fifth in Division I with 312.
In the Division II girls at Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville, Academy of the Sacred Heart sits in second place after the first day with a team total of 160, two shots in front of Episcopal of Baton Rouge, after finishing as the 2018 runner-up. Newman shot 165 as a team and sits in third, led by Liza Lepeyre, who lost out on an individual title a year ago and is one shot back after a 1-under 73. Defending individual champion Cassidy Lambert led Academy of the Sacred Heart with a 78, and she is fourth.
In the Division I girls also held at Les Vieux Chenes, Academy of Our Lady’s Madeline Boudreau is second as with a 79, two shots back of leader Sarah Hodson of Central Lafourche. Mount Carmel’s Victoria Stephens is tied for third with an 80, and St. Scholastica’s Sarah Meal is tied for sixth with an 81. As a team, Ursuline stands in third at 175, seven shots out of first.
Newman’s Max Rathle and Miles Merlin sit in striking distance in the individual race for Division III boys. The pair both shot a 2-over 74 and sit tied for fifth, just two shots off leaders Holden Webb of Loyola Prep and Clayton Brown of University.
In the Division IV boys, James Preston of Christ Episcopal sits sixth with a team-best 84, 12 shots off the lead, on Monday. Christ Episcopal is seventh out of eight teams at 400.